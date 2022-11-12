Act East Policy: Indonesia expresses interest in BrahMos Missiles, deal to be sealed soon

Indonesia has shown interest in India’s defence sector. This was evident in the recently concluded Indo-Defence 2022 Expo & Forum in Jakarta, where Indonesia’s defence minister Prabowo Subianto held a long meeting with Atul Dinkar Rane, CEO & MD of BrahMos.

Ahead of the G20 Leaders Summit in Bali, in the meeting that lasted almost 45 minutes, the Indonesian defence minister is said to have reiterated his country’s keen interest in buying BrahMos supersonic cruise missile for its armed forces.

However, “The discussions related to the BrahMos Supersonic Missiles are already in the advanced stages. Jakarta has not yet confirmed the deal due to its internal matters; the deal is likely to be concluded maybe early next year, ” sources confirmed to Financial Express Online in Jakarta.

The development is significant ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Indonesia for the G-20 Summit next week.

Significance of the meeting

This month there will be two important meetings between the two countries. Next week on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to have a bilateral meeting with President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in Bali. Though nothing has been announced officially, the two leaders when they meet for bilateral talks are expected to focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in all sectors including defence and maritime security.

Later this month around November 20, the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) is scheduled to take place where the defence ministers of the region will meet with India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The focus of this meeting of the defence ministers will be the Indo-Pacific, expansion of maritime cooperation, and exports of military platforms, combating terrorism among other issues.

Indonesia will become the second country after the Philippines in the ASEAN region whenever the deal is inked for the Indo-Russian BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

In 2018, Financial Express Online had reported the interest of Indonesia among other countries of the region to be interested in the supersonic missiles. Several nations have reached out to India expressing interest in the BrahMos Supersonic missiles as well as Akash and Pinaka Missiles.

Indonesia has expressed interest in the BrahMos Missile which it wants fit onboard its warships. There have been several rounds of discussions and visits and this includes a visit to the biggest shipyard in Indonesia. Once the deal is sealed it will give India a huge strategic hold in the region.

With the Chinese presence growing in the Indian Ocean region and near Natuna Islands, India and Indonesia are both working towards strengthening their maritime cooperation and are focusing on secure sea lanes of communication in the Indo-Pacific.

Since BrahMos supersonic missile is an Indo-Russian joint venture, Russia is not expected to have any objection to the sale of these missiles as the Indonesian Navy is already using Kilo class submarines and Su-27 fighter jets in its Air Force.