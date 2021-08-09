Act East Policy: Indian Navy’s Eastern fleet heads towards Indo-Pacific on way Guam for Ex Malabar

The bilateral drills between the two navies will conclude with a Passage Exercise with Royal Brunei Navy at sea on August 12, 2021. (Photo credit: Indian Navy)

In an effort to deepen maritime cooperation with ASEAN member countries, Indian Naval ships — Shivalik and Kadmatt have sailed to Brunei as part of their deployment to South East Asia.

“The ships have reached at Muara, Brunei on August 9, 2021 and in pursuance of India’sAct East Policy’ will be participating in various bilateral professional interactions with Royal Brunei Navy,” according to the Indian Navy.

More about the exercise

The aim of the drill with the Royal Navy of Brunei is first and foremost to enhance interoperability. Also this will give the navies of both countries a chance to develop a common understanding of procedures for Maritime Security Operations and to gain from best practices.

India and Brunei

The bilateral drills between the two navies will conclude with a Passage Exercise with Royal Brunei Navy at sea on August 12, 2021.

In view of the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19, all the activities and exercises will be contactless.

More about participating ships

INS Shivalik (multi-role Guided Missile Stealth Frigate) and Kadmatt (Anti-Submarine Corvette). Both are both indigenously designed and built at the Indian shipyards.

These latest ships represent India’s warship building capabilities.

They are equipped with a wide range of weapons and sensors.

They have the capability to carry multi-role helicopters also.

They are from the Eastern Fleet which is based at Visakhapatnam and under the Eastern Naval Command.

Eastern Fleet on Indo-Pacific deployment

Earlier this month, more indigenously designed and equipped Indian Naval ships proceeded on a two month long overseas deployment to South East Asia, Western Pacific and South China Sea.

The Indian Naval task group sailing towards the region as part of India’s `Act East Policy’ included Guided Missile Destroyer Ranvijay, Guided Missile Frigate Shivalik, Anti-Submarine Corvette Kadmatt and Guided Missile Corvette Kora proceeded on an Overseas Deployment to South East Asia, the South China Sea and Western Pacific from early Aug 2021 for over two months.

While deployed in the Indo Pacific, these are scheduled to conduct drills at bilateral level with Indonesian Navy (Samudra Shakti); Royal Australian Navy (AUS-INDEX); Vietnamese Peoples’ Navy, Republic of Philippines Navy, and Republic of Singapore Navy (SIMBEX).

`Act East’ policy – Maritime Cooperation

To deepen maritime and military cooperation in the region with the friendly nations in the region.

The deployment of the Indian Naval ships is focused on ensuring stronger bonds between India and Indo-Pacific countries; to ensure peaceful presence and good order in maritime domain; and commitment towards Freedom of Navigation at sea.

Sailing onwards to Guam

At the end of the drills with the Royal Navy of Brunei, these ships will be heading for Ex MALABAR-21.

In Ex-Malabar besides the United States Navy, there will be participation of the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), and Royal Australian Navy (RAN).