Act East Policy: India and Myanmar seek deeper defence cooperation

Air Chief BS Dhanoa with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services (CDS) of Myanmar. Photo Credit: Ministry of Defence.

In an effort to further deepen defence cooperation between India and Myanmar, top leaders of both sides met in New Delhi today. India has been increasing defence co-operation with Myanmar in recent years, as it is key pillar of country’s Act East Policy.

Accompanied by senior officials, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik held talks with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services (CDS) of Myanmar. At the end of talks an MoU was signed for strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides reviewed joint exercises and training provided to Myanmar Defence Services, and discussed strengthening maritime security by joint surveillance and capacity building, medical co-operation, pollution response and for developing new infrastructure.

The visiting officer, accompanied by a high-level delegation from the Myanmar Defence Services, called on Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee and Air Chief BS Dhanoa, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Naval Chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

Earlier this month, the Eastern neighbour received the first batch of Shyena advanced lightweight torpedoes from India, the deal worth $37.9 million was inked in 2017.

The lightweight torpedo which is also on board several Indian warships have been developed and manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Naval Science and Technological Laboratory and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). This torpedo is electrically propelled, self-homing underwater weapon and has the capability to be launched from a submarine, surface warship, helicopter and an aircraft.

India-Myanmar Relations

Besides neighbourhood first policy, India has been making efforts to further strengthen its defence ties with Myanmar and other Asian countries as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s `Act East Policy’.

The focus of the `Act East Policy’ which was originally conceived as an economic initiative, now covers all political, strategic and cultural dimensions which also include the establishment of institutional mechanisms for dialogue and cooperation.

And providing connectivity to the states of North Eastern Region with other countries in India’s neighbourhood.

What is Shyena Torpedo?

It has a length of 2.75 metres, weighing 220 Kg Shyena and has a warhead of 50 kg.

It is mainly an anti-submarine weapon and has a maximum range of seven km.

It has maximum operational depth is 540 metres, with an endurance of six minutes in both shallow and deep waters.

It has been inducted in the Indian Navy in 2012 and uses passive/active acoustic homing for guidance.