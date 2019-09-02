Act East Policy: India and Japan seek deeper cooperation in defence

Stressing that Pakistan had no locus standi in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said that talks and terror don’t go hand in hand.

India on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to further enhancing defence engagements with Japan, when defence minister Rajnath Singh met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Accompanied by a high level defence ministry delegation, Singh who is on a two day visit to that country also met his counterpart Takeshi Iwaya and there was a general understanding that there is need for more co-operations in Defence Equipment and Technology Co-operation.

Singh who co-chaired the Japan-India Defence Ministerial Meeting, discussed issues of mutual concern, including new initiatives towards achieving peace and security in the region. He also invited the Japanese companies to participate in the biennial arms exhibition Defence Expo 2020, scheduled to be held in Lucknow.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) the two sides discussed the lndo-Pacific vision at length with an expression of India’s preference for a rules-based order along with centrality of Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and inclusiveness and security for all. To counter China’s rising clout in the region, Japan’s vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, an initiative that stresses the importance of the rule of law, has been promoted by Abe’s government.

Also, MoD official said that the importance of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries in addressing regional peace, security and stability was also highlighted.

During his talks with Prime Minister Abe, Singh conveyed that the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir was internal to India and was for the benefit of the people. Stressing that Pakistan had no locus standi in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said that talks and terror don’t go hand in hand. Earlier, Singh paid homage to the martyrs of Japanese Self-Defence Forces at Ichigaya in Tokyo.