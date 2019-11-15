Act East Policy: ‘For greater connectivity in North East, border infrastructure to be upgraded’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurating Sisseri River bridge connecting Lower Dibang Valley with Siang in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, November 15, 2019.

With the government adopting the Border Area Development Programme (BADP), to meet the long-pending demand of the people of Arunachal Pradesh the Sisseri River Bridge at Lower Dibang Valley has been inaugurated today.

The 200-metre long bridge between Jonai-Pasighat-Ranaghat-Roing road is expected to provide connectivity between Dibang Valley. Once functional it will help in cutting down the travel time from Pasighat to Roing by about five hours.

Keeping in mind the security of the population along the border areas, the defence minister Rajnath Singh said that “Infrastructural upgradation is necessary for the security of the North-East and the entire country. And towards this, the government has started numerous infrastructure projects in the state.”

With the focus on the Act East Policy, there will be major infrastructural development in the North-East, especially Arunachal Pradesh. Expressing confidence, the minister said that the Sisseri River Bridge would help the development of Lower Dibang Valley and East Siang. With the strong infrastructure in the region and Arunachal Pradesh, there will be greater connectivity between India and South-East Asian countries.

Various projects including Bhalukpong – Tenga – Tawang railway line, operationalisation of Pasighat airport, a nod to Hollongi airport and approval to construct Sela Pass tunnel, are in the pipeline and is in line with Government’s plans to set a strong digital network, efficient roadways, railways, airways, and waterways in the region.

To meet the strategic requirement of the country, the BRO is working on four big projects in the state including Vartak, Arunank, Brahmank and Udayak.

Keeping in mind the economic interests of the country in mind, especially the North East, according to Singh, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision to stay out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).”

More about Sisseri River Bridge

It will provide connectivity to Tinsukia via Dhola-Sadia Bridge.

It has been constructed by Project Brahmank of Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

From the military point of view, it is strategically important and will be part of Trans Arunachal Highway.