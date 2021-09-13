Act East Policy: First ever North East Round Table to be in Imphal later this year: MEA

States Division in MEA has been created specially at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To achieve the target of USD 400 billion export per annum, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) organised the first ever meeting of the Resident Commissioners of the North Eastern states in New Delhi.

At the end of the daylong meeting, Secretary(ER) Dammu Ravi confirmed to Financial Express Online that the first ever North East Round Table will be launched in Imphal, Manipur later this year.

The focus of the meeting with the Resident Commissioners, Nodal Officers organised by the States Division of MEA to help understand firsthand the importance of each state in the region and help in facilitating international engagement.

They met in New Delhi with the MOS Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh as well as other senior officers including Secretary(ER) Dammu Ravi and C Rajasekhar, OSD (States) MEA.

Role of States Division in MEA

To help in facilitating the international outreach efforts of all States and Union Territories, the States Division in MEA has been created specially at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his opening address MOS Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh urged all the North Eastern states to harness the goodwill for India around the world in promoting export. And to also attract foreign investment into the Region, which would be critical in achieving the target of USD 400 billion export per annum.

Recalling Prime Minister’s exhortation of the States to prepare Action plan to boost export in their respective states, C Rajasekhar, OSD (States) in his remarks reiterated MEA’s focus on North Eastern Region because it holds the key to not only the security, also the prosperity of the country.

According to him, “The focus of the meeting was to identify how to promote the region globally which has much to offer. For instance trade – to identify to boost trade through the ports in Bangladesh, and other neighbouring countries. And it’s a win-win for each side.”

Improving Infrastructure

In 2019, the government had already given approval for the 150 metre long 4-lane bridge. And this bridge is going to connect Tripura with Chittagong port in Bangladesh. This port is only 70 km away from the Indo-Bangla border.

Also, to further give a boost to bilateral relations with Bangladesh, the State Government of Tripura has already approved setting up a second integrated Check post. This will help in strengthening trade and commerce between the state, the region and neighbours.

Efforts are going on to have access to Chittagong Port and the North Eastern Region and for this a bridge is in the pipeline to be built on Feni River at an estimated expenditure of Rs 73 crore.

Resident Commissioners from 8 North Eastern States Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tripura and Nagaland were all present at the daylong meeting.

North East Connectivity

As reported earlier there are plans to make a North Eastern Industrial Corridor which will help in facilitating not only the movement of people, but will help in boosting trade with neighbouring countries. This corridor is expected to connect the NorthEast Region with SouthEast Asia.