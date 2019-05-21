Act East: Indian and Myanmar Naval Ships meet for maritime interoperability

Published: May 21, 2019

The CORPAT initiative started in 2013 and has helped in enhancing the mutual understanding between the two countries and has also helped in improving professional interaction between the two navies for maritime interoperability.

Issues related to terrorism, illegal-fishing, drug-trafficking, human-trafficking, poaching and other illegal activities inimical to the interest of both nations, naval ships from India and Myanmar have reached Port Blair.

These ships will be participating in the ‘Opening Ceremony’ of the 8th Indo-Myanmar coordinated patrol (IMCOR), at Andaman and Nicobar Command. Myanmar Navy Ship UMS King TabinShweHtee (773) and UMS Inlay (OPV-54) have reached Port Blair and the delegation led by Commodore Htein Win, Commander, Ayeyarwady Naval Command, called on Cmde Ashutosh Ridhorkar, Naval Component Commander on yesterday. Indian Naval Ship Saryu is taking part in this patrolling exercise.

Myanmar ships UMS King TabinShweHtee and UMS Inlay would undertake a coordinated patrol with Indian Naval Ship Saryu from May 20-28 and this effort will be augmented by Maritime Patrol Aircraft from both the navies.

According to the official spokesperson of the Indian Navy Capt DK Sharma, “Naval ships from both sides would patrol along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) between the two countries covering a distance of approximately 725 Kms over a period of four days.”

They will also undertake joint manoeuvres and drills during the sea phase of the coordinated patrol (CORPAT) prior ‘Closing Ceremony’ of the CORPAT onboard Myanmar Naval Ship.

Last year, Indian Naval ships had visited Yangon for the 7th Indian Navy-Myanmar for the Coordinated Patrol, keeping in line with the bilateral mechanisms in place and as part of India’s `Neighbourhood First Policy’ too. With the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) between India and Myanmar close to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, such activities are undertaken to maintain maritime security within maritime boundaries between the two countries.

