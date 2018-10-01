Act East’ gets further boost: Coast Guards of India and Vietnam to have joint exercise later this week

The two sides agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation, sharing of best management practices and augmenting operational level interaction. (Photo source: @ IndianCostGuard)

With India and Vietnam elevating their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to respond to emerging regional challenges, the Coast Guards of the two countries are scheduled to have a joint exercise Oct 4. Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) ship CSB 8001 is arriving in Chennai on Oct 2, for professional interaction and participating in the joint exercise. A six member delegation of the Vietnam Coast Guard led by Major General Nguyen Van Son, Commandant, VCG had a high level meeting in New Delhi on Monday with Director General of Indian Coast Guard Rajendra Singh leading the Indian side.

The two sides agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation, sharing of best management practices and augmenting operational level interaction. The meeting was significant in providing added impetus to the already existing professional relationship between the Coast Guard of India and Vietnam.

As reported by FE earlier, BrahMos supersonic cruise missile an Indo-Russian joint venture, as well as the Akash surface-to-air missile defence systems has been offered to Vietnam. The two countries have already had joint Army and Naval exercises this year. During his visit to Hanoi in 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended $ 500 million Line of Credit for facilitating deeper defence cooperation with the south East Asian nation.

Relations between the two Coast Guards go back a long way with ICG ships visiting Vietnam for professional interactions since 2001.This meeting is in continuation of the efforts by the governments of the two countries to enhance cooperation between the Coast Guards in the field of maritime safety and security at sea. The two countries have had their first naval exercise as part of the overall strategy to steadily build military ties with nations in the Asia Pacific region. Three Indian warships on operational deployment to South East Asia and North West Pacific region, stealth frigate INS Sahyadri, missile corvette INS Kamorta and fleet tanker INS Shakti, had entered the Tien Sa Port (Danang) to participate in the exercise.

To further boost the military relations between the two countries, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had visited Vietnam in June and inaugurated the first representative office of the state-owned defence equipment manufacturer Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) in Hanoi. It was after inking a “joint vision statement on defence for 2015-2020” in May 2015, both sides decided to elevate their “strategic partnership” to “comprehensive strategic partnership” during Modi’s visit in September 2016.

India has also offered to train Vietnamese fighter pilots to fly the Sukhoi-30 fighter jets, just as it has been training sailors of that country’s Navy in operating Kilo-class submarines for the last four years. Apart from regular port calls by warships, the Indian Navy cooperates with the Vietnam People’s Navy on a wide range of issues from operational interactions and training to logistics support and exchange of experts.

Earlier this year, the armies of the two countries had their first military exercise `’VINBAX’ for six long days Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. Defence ties between India and Vietnam have been on an upswing with the primary focus being cooperation in the maritime domain.

India and Vietnam had signed a protocol on defence cooperation in 1994. The partnership was thereafter elevated to strategic level in 2007 and a pact on boosting bilateral defence cooperation was signed in 2009.

According to a release issued in May during the Naval exercise, “The Indian Navy has had extensive interactions with Vietnam People’s Navy, particularly in the field of training, repairs, maintenance and logistics support aimed at capacity building. The last visit by Indian Navy ship to Vietnam was in Sep 2017, when two of its ships INS Satpura and INS Kadmatt visited Hai Phong port. The current visit seeks to enhance maritime cooperation between the two Navies and will further bolster the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to security and stability in the region and the world at large.”