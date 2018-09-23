Abhilash Tomy rescue: Officer to be picked up by French vessel Osiris in next 16 hours, says Indian Navy

The Naval commander is in the south Indian Ocean, approximately 1900 nautical miles WSW from Perth, Australia and about 2700 nm from Cape Comorin. (Image: goldengloberace.com)

Golden Globe Race # GGR 2018 Commander Abhilash Tomy of the Indian Navy, representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 (GGR) on an indigenously built sailing vessel ‘Thuriya’ who was was dismasted and suffered a back injury Sept 21 shall be picked up in next 16 hours by French vessel Osiris.

Thereafter likely to R/V Australian Naval ship HMAS Ballarat, which has left Perth to bring him.

According to the Indian Navy Spokesperson, “Earliest arrival of our ship INS Satpura in current location will only by Friday. And the capability of our P8i aircraft has been a humongous force multiplier who has given us and the Australian MRCC a huge input into the state of Thuriya for planning purposes.”

Indian Naval Defence Attache’ in Australia is camping in regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC).

“ All out efforts are being made to rescue Commander Abhilash Tomy. The Australian Rescue Coordination centre at Canberra is coordinating the rescue mission in conjunction with many agencies including the Australian Defence Department and the Indian Navy,” added the spokesperson.

Indian Navy P-8I aircraft operating ex-Mauritius has visually sighted the SV Thuriya at 0750 hrs on Sept 18.

Continuous watch over the boat is being maintained by Indian Navy and RAAF aircraft till rescue is completed. Indian Naval stealth frigate, INS Satpura with a Chetak Helicopter and tanker INS Jyoti operating in the Indian Ocean have been dispatched for the rescue mission. The officer in his last text message has indicated that he is safe on the boat; however is immobile due to back injury.