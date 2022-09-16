“‘Aatmanirbharta’ does not mean isolation, It is our resolve to give hope & relief to the world”: Rajnath Singh

Making India one of the most powerful and respected countries in the world is the prime minister’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” objective. This declaration was made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 16, 2022, in front of a crowd in New Delhi. According to him, the government is making every effort to realise the idea of a “New India” that is self-sufficient in every way, including matters of security, he said.

Steps toward “AtmaNirbhar Bharat”

The minister highlighted the steps taken by his ministry to achieve “Atmanirbharta” the government’s unwavering commitment to providing the Armed Forces with indigenously developed cutting-edge weapons/platforms and equipping them to handle all future challenges is demonstrated by the issuance of three positive indigenisation lists of 310 items. He added that the government is working hard to create the conditions necessary for the local sector to be able to supply the most cutting-edge defence platforms for use on land, in the air, and in space in the following years.

He highlighted the advancement made possible by the government’s efforts by stating that defence exports, which were formerly worth Rs 1,900 crore, have now surpassed Rs 13,000 crore and gave assurance that the defence sector would reach the goal of 1.75 lakh crore rupees in defence manufacturing by 2025, which includes 35,000 crore rupees in export.

He talked of the nation’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, which was comissioned by the prime minister on September 2, 2022 in Kochi and has a 76% indigenous composition and described it as a significant turning point in India’s journey toward self-reliance.

Aatmanirbharta, however, does not imply seclusion, according to the minister and described it as India’s determination to bring hope and relief to everyone on earth. Today, everyone agrees that no single nation should be the centre of manufacturing.

Big MNCs are looking into new solutions to decentralise their manufacturing given the altered circumstances. India not only satisfies that need, but it also raises the possibility that this transition in manufacturing could give the entire global economy a fresh boost. The epicentre of world optimism is India. We feel open and have a sea of choices and options at our disposal.

With an open mind, “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” opens new doors. Our purpose is to protect national interests while also assisting our friendly nations in achieving their objectives. “Make in India, Make for the World’ is the vision, he remarked.

While paying tribute to the late former Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the minister added that the current administration is carrying out his ‘Nation First’ programme. “It was under Atal ji’s leadership that the nation resumed its upward trajectory. He concentrated on improving infrastructure and the care of the poor, kept inflation under control, and increased the economy’s growth rate to above 8%.

Now that India is led by our current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the country has risen to the fifth-largest economy in the world. Both structural and procedural modifications have been carried out over the past eight years. New legislation have been implemented, and the country now has a favourable climate for investment. Our focus is on improving the “Ease of Living” in the nation, which includes providing basic amenities to every citizen, in addition to the “Ease of Doing Business,” he stated.

One of the primary causes of the nation’s rapid progress, according to the minister, is the people’s togetherness and patriotism. He urged the populace to maintain their country at the forefront of their thoughts as they pursue their own careers, saying that this was the only way to raise the nation to new heights.