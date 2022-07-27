Aatmanirbhar Bharat: 100th contract for defence innovation inked under iDEX-DIO

Under iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence), the flagship initiative of the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (MoD), 100th contract was inked on Tuesday. It was signed by Additional Secretary (Defence Production) and CEO, DIO Shri Sanjay Jaju with CEO Pacify Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd Saiprasad Poyarekar, in the presence of the Vice Chief of the Indian Army Lt Gen BS Raju, and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

What is iDEX?

It was launched in 2018 by PM Narendra Modi and the objective was to provide a platform for co-creation and co-development in the defence sector. And to also develop defence and aerospace setup in the country and to engage start-ups to contribute to the defence sector.

This is being implemented by the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), which has been established under the Department of Defence Production.

Since its inception, so far around 17 start-ups in 14 projects have been accorded the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) by Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) for trial and procurement in March 2022.

According to an official statement of the MoD, projects from balance of DISC 1 & 2 and some from DISC 3 are nearing completion and by the end of this current financial year AoN by DAC may be accorded.

iDEX has been awarded the prestigious Prime Minister Award for Public Policy in Innovation Category for the year 2021 and it has emerged as a game changer in the Defence ecosystem. It has several flagship programmes including Defence India Start-up Challenges (DISC), Prime and Open Challenges (OC).

So far iDEX has received more than 4,000 applications from individual innovators, MSMEs and start-ups, launched iDEX Prime, seven rounds of DISC (including DISC SPRINT) and five rounds of OC.

iDEX has been successful in generating thousands of jobs and has attracted talent back to the country. And, Rs 250 crore worth of projects have been allocated and procurement of 14 items worth over Rs 400 crore have been cleared.