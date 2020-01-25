A new chapter begins in the India-Brazil ties – says PM Modi after talks with President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro before their delegation level meeting in New Delhi on Saturday.(AP Photo)

In an effort to further boost ties with South American nation Brazil, the two countries inked 15 agreements at the end of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the visiting President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday.

Agreements covering a wide range of areas including trade and investment, oil and gas, cybersecurity and information technology was inked in the presence of the two leaders. The 15 agreements/MoUs signed include – animal husbandry and dairying, setting up a nodal institution in India to carry out research on Bioenergy, MoU between Invest India and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex Brazil), Cooperation in the field of Geology and Mineral Resources; Scientific and Technological Cooperation for implementing the agreement on scientific and technological cooperation; Cyber Security; Agreement on Social Security; Cooperation in the field of Traditional Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy; Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine; Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters; Investment Cooperation and Facilitation Treaty; Cooperation in the field of Oil and Natural Gas; Bio-energy Cooperation.

In a media statement in the presence of the visiting leader Prime Minister Modi said that the two sides have finalised an Action Plan to further strengthen and expansion of Strategic ties between the two strategic partners.

Despite the distance between the two countries, according to Modi “Brazil is a valuable partner in India’s economic growth and both countries are together on various global issues.”

The Brazilian leader who is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi and will be the chief guest on the Republic Day is accompanied by an eight-member strong ministerial, four members of the Brazilian Parliament and a business delegation.

During the talks, both leaders focussed on various sectors including – medicine, defence, scientific research and trade.

Earlier in the day external affairs Minister S Jaishankar had called on the visiting leader and had talked about ways to further enhance the ties between the two countries.

The Brazilian leader was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival.

In the last few years the bilateral relations between the two countries have witnessed an upswing and there is potential to further expand ties between the two sides.

Ahead of the visit the Union Cabinet had approved an agreement on bilateral legal and criminal cooperation which would help in the investigation and prosecution of crime and to bolster counter-terror cooperation between the two sides.

Other pacts which were approved before the visit were related to the research in minerals and mining, child behaviour and energy cooperation. The MoU in the field of energy will help in the joint exploration in the petroleum and natural gas segment.