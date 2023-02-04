A modern state confronts multiple challenges across domains: Lt Gen VG Khandar (Retd)

A modern state confronts multiple and simultaneous challenges across several domains, says the Principal advisor to the Ministry of Defence, Lt Gen VG Khandar (Retd).

He was delivering a lecture on ‘Comprehensive National Security’ through video conference to the lower formations of Headquarters Northern Command, which was further broadcast live. He said that national security cannot be confined to using the state’s coercive power to overcome domestic and external threats.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command and senior officers of the command attended the lecture.

According to Lt Gen Khandare a modern state confronts multiple and simultaneous challenges across several domains and that national security cannot be confined to using the state’s coercive power to overcome domestic and external threats. He explained that such threats cannot be dealt with solely through enhanced military capability without addressing the drivers of illegal trades.

He highlighted that the Make in India and the startup ecosystem be supported at all stages and covered numerous initiatives towards nation development at the highest echelons. Lt Gen emphasised that civil-military cooperation is the need of the hour, and ab-into integration must be addressed.

The lecture emphasized ensuring the security measures in totality, which has to be a continuous process at all levels in any defence setup. The Principal Advisor to the MoD explained that, for a modern state operating in an increasingly globalised world, the line between domestic and external is becoming increasingly blurred.

Northern Command is an operationally active command and the address to the senior officers of the command was beneficial towards their professional military education (PME).