963 terrorists, 413 security personnel killed in 5 years in Jammu and Kashmir, govt tells Lok Sabha

Published: July 16, 2019 2:57:54 PM

However, during these operations, 413 security forces personnel have also lost their lives," Reddy said, replying to a written question.

Due to concerted and synergised efforts of security forces, 963 terrorists have been neutralised in the state of Jammu and Kashmir since 2014 till June 2019.

Over 960 terrorists and 413 security personnel have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. He said security forces were taking proactive action against terrorists, pursuant to the government’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism.

