The 36th Tri-Services Commanders’ Conference (TSCC) – South was hosted by Andaman and Nicobar Command in Port Blair on September 12 and 13, 2022.

Lt Gen Ajai Singh, Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, served as the conference’s host for the two days. Lt Gen JS Nain, GOC-in-C of the Southern Command, V Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-in-C of the Western Naval Command, V Adm MA Hampiholi, AOC-in-C of the Southern Air Command, and V Adm Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command, were among those present at the conference.

The purpose of the yearly conference is to improve cooperation and synergy between the Army, Navy, and Air Force’s three service commands in order to conduct operations, provide humanitarian aid, and respond to natural disasters in the area.

The senior leadership discussed ways to improve tri-services training and component readiness as well as several issues relating to the geostrategic situation and infrastructure development in the Indian Ocean region.

The purpose of the conference was to maximise the combined abilities and strengths of India’s littoral service and Integrated-Service commands. In addition to looking for ways to improve combat capabilities and make operations more effective and efficient, it concentrated on tackling modern security paradigms.