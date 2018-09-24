​​​
3 militants, solider killed in anti-infiltration ops at LoC

Three militants and a soldier were killed Monday in an ongoing anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of ultras eliminated in the operation to five.

By: | Srinagar | Published: September 24, 2018 10:27 PM
Three militants and a soldier were killed Monday in an ongoing anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of ultras eliminated in the operation to five. Two militants were killed in the operation yesterday.

“Three more terrorists have been killed today as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Tangdhar sector (in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district),” an Army spokesman said. He said two militants were killed in the gun battle which began yesterday after alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC.

“One gallant soldier has been martyred in the operation,” the spokesman said, adding the operation is in progress

