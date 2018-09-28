In Pics: 2nd Anniversary of Surgical Strikes: Air Force Station Jammu celebrates Parakram Parv

The event was organised with an aim to reach out to the students of various schools and colleges and civil population of Jammu region and to familiarise them about the Indian Air Force in particular and Defence Forces in general.

In order to showcase the 2nd Anniversary of gallant action by the Indian Army in conduct of Surgical Strike on 29 Sep 2016 and 86th anniversary celebration of Indian Air Force, Air Force Station Jammu organised a two days static display of military assets from Sept 28-29. The event was organised with an aim to reach out to the students of various schools and colleges and civil population of Jammu region and to familiarise them about the Indian Air Force in particular and Defence Forces in general.

Helicopter, RPA, Mobile Communication Terminal, Air Force Garud Commandos with their state of art weapons were the key attraction of the display.

The two days event was inaugurated by Group Captain NK Choubey, Officiating AOC, AF Stn Jammu in the presence of a huge gathering of students of various age groups and local people of Jammu.

The visitors were treated with the special display of state of art equipment, MI-17 Helicopter and other activities. Publicity stalls and free distribution colourful publicity material also attracted the students. A selfie point with mighty MI-17 helicopter at backdrop was the prime attraction of the event.