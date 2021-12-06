  • MORE MARKET STATS

286 acres of vacant defence land encroached in last 5 years: Govt

By: |
December 06, 2021 5:22 PM

In his response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Bhatt said all assets of Cantonment Boards spread across the country have been geo-tagged and integrated with the land management system.

"A total of 286.1924 acres of vacant defence land has been encroached in the last five years," he stated."A total of 286.1924 acres of vacant defence land has been encroached in the last five years," he stated. (Representative image)

A total of 286 acres of vacant defence land has been encroached in the last five years, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Monday.

In his response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Bhatt said all assets of Cantonment Boards spread across the country have been geo-tagged and integrated with the land management system.

Related News

“A total of 286.1924 acres of vacant defence land has been encroached in the last five years,” he stated.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. 286 acres of vacant defence land encroached in last 5 years Govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India, Russia sign pact for manufacturing of Ak203, extend military cooperation till 2031
2Indian defence companies among the top 100; China pips Russia in ranking
37,476 posts of officers lying vacant in Army, 1,265 in Navy, 621 in IAF: Govt