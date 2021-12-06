286 acres of vacant defence land encroached in last 5 years: Govt

In his response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Bhatt said all assets of Cantonment Boards spread across the country have been geo-tagged and integrated with the land management system.
A total of 286 acres of vacant defence land has been encroached in the last five years, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Monday.
“A total of 286.1924 acres of vacant defence land has been encroached in the last five years,” he stated.
