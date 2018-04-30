2500 buildings for families of serving soldiers to come up, says Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said today he is saddened by the thought that families of soldiers, who defend the country’s borders, are often forced to live in rented accomodations here and there in the absence of proper facilities. (PTI)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said today he is saddened by the thought that families of soldiers, who defend the country’s borders, are often forced to live in rented accomodations here and there in the absence of proper facilities. Laying the foundation stone of Parivar Avas Yojana – phase III at the military training camp area in Kotdwar today, Gen Rawat said the compulsion of living in rented houses will soon be over as 2500 multi-storeyed residential buildings meant for the families of serving soldiers were being constructed under the scheme. They will be safe and equipped with modern facilities, he said.

Gen Rawat who arrived in his home district yesterday also paid a brief visit to his ancestral village Saina Birmoli. He met his uncle Bharat Singh Rawat and other relatives at the village from where most families have migrated over the years. Only two families, including that of the Army chief’s uncle, reside in the village at present. After spending about an hour at his ancestral village Gen Rawat left for Lansdowne.