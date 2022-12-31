2022 a momentous year for India-Taiwan relations, need to upgrade ties: Expert

As the year comes to a close China continues its bullying tactics against Taiwan and it has been ramping up its military offensive against the island nation, following the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in early August and then US Congressional delegation led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey. This has triggered global concerns, including India.

Reacting to the build-up around Taiwan Strait, India opposed any unilateral action to change the Status quo and to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Though India and Taiwan do not have formal diplomatic ties, the trade and people to people ties are getting stronger and an expert like Sana Hashmi, a Visiting Fellow at Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation feels there is a need to upgrade ties between the two sides.

South Korea earlier this week unveiled ‘’Strategy for A Free, Peaceful and Prosperous Indo-Pacific Region’’. In this 24 pages report it talks about deepening maritime security cooperation in the region, and working closely with nations in the Indo-Pacific Region towards protecting sea lanes, counter piracy and to secure the safety of navigation. It has also reaffirmed the importance of stability and peace in Taiwan Strait for not only the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific but also of the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea has termed India as the main actor in the Indo-Pacific Region.

India & Taiwan

The momentum that was built in 2020-21 was carried forward in this year. There are enough pieces of evidence pointing towards India’s slow yet steady change in policy towards Taiwan. There is a growing realisation that embracing and engaging Taiwan should be separated from India-China relations.

There are several sectors where the two countries can work together including green energy, food security, space and cyber and maritime among others.

“To advance commercial ties between India and Taiwan, last year (2021), several economic agreements were inked. Foxconn established a joint venture with Vedanta to set up a US$ 20 billion semiconductor and display unit in Gujarat. Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs CC Chen led a delegation to India in November. Both sides are keen and have taken steps to strengthen economic relations,” Sana Hashmi, who is former consultant with India’s Ministry of External Affairs, tells Financial Express Online.

According to her “There is no doubt more cooperation between India and Taiwan is mutually beneficial, and the two sides could do more to strengthen ties. For making the relations holistic, it is important to have a nuanced approach.”

What should be Taiwan’s approach towards India?

“Given the South Asian country is a key partner both within the New Southbound Policy and Indo-Pacific frameworks, there is a need for Taiwan to not only bolster its New Southbound Policy, but also to adopt policies which are aimed at India.

Second, Taiwan revived the India-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Association in 2020. Such an association could play an instrumental role in bringing the two countries together. Taiwanese parliamentarians should reach out to their Indian counterparts, and make full use of the parliamentary friendship association.”

Also Read: India-Taiwan cooperation framework

… And India?

“For India’s part, it could let its parliamentarians visit Taiwan. Such visits do not interfere with the current mandate of the relations. On the contrary, parliamentary exchanges, in the absence of diplomatic relations, facilitate better understanding of each other’s interests.

India could also shed its hesitancy with respect to the Quad’s discussion and statement on the significance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan is a vital part of the Indo-Pacific, and its inclusion will only stabilize the region and deter China from potentially invading Taiwan,” Hashmi states.

Most importantly, it is critical to enhance the understanding about each other. “A sustained focus should be continued on people-to-people ties and tourism prospects. If the two governments could only take one step next year, let it be the resumption of direct flights between India and Taiwan,” she opines. Adding, “ If such basic requirements are not fulfilled, then it will just be another missed opportunity in India-Taiwan relations that have potential to be a defining partnership in the Indo-Pacific.”