  • MORE MARKET STATS

2 militants killed in overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

By: |
Updated: Apr 11, 2021 9:13 AM

Two militants have been killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Sunday. With this, the total number of militants killed in the encounter has risen to three, they said.

encounter in shopianTwo more militants have been killed in the operation at Hadipora, a police official said. (Photo source: IE)

Two militants have been killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said on Sunday. With this, the total number of militants killed in the encounter has risen to three, they said.

Security forces were engaged in an exchange of fire with militants in Hadipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian districts. One militant was killed on Saturday.

Related News

Two more militants have been killed in the operation at Hadipora, a police official said.

According to the police, one of the slain militants was newly recruited and security forces made sincere efforts to make him surrender.

“Parents also made appeals. But other terrorists didn’t let him surrender,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hadipora following inputs about the presence of militants there.

The search operation in the area is going on, the official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. 2 militants killed in overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Eastern Ladakh: India, China agree to maintain stability on ground; avoid any new incidents
2India and China hold 11th round of military talks; focus on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh
3US Navy conducts freedom of navigation operation in Indian waters without New Delhi’s prior consent