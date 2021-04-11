2 militants killed in overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Two militants have been killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Sunday. With this, the total number of militants killed in the encounter has risen to three, they said.
Two more militants have been killed in the operation at Hadipora, a police official said. (Photo source: IE)
Security forces were engaged in an exchange of fire with militants in Hadipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian districts. One militant was killed on Saturday.