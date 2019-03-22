2 Army jawans injured as Pakistan troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri and Jammu districts

By: | Published: March 22, 2019 1:33 PM

The two Army jawans, who were injured in Pallanwala sector, were admitted to a hospital, the officials said.

Pakistan army continues ceasefire violations along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri districts (File photo)

Two Army jawans were injured as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by firing on forward posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Jammu districts, officials said Friday.

Pakistani troops continued night-long mortar shelling and firing in Pallanwala, Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors, they said.

On Thursday, an Army jawan was killed as Pakistani troops shelled forward areas and Indian posts with artillery and mortar bombs heavily along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, they said.

