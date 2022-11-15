18th edition of Indo – US joint training exercise, Yudh Abhyas starts tomorrow

For the first time ever, Uttarakhand’s Auli will be the location for the 18th edition of Indo – US joint training exercise “YUDH ABHYAS 22” starting on Wednesday (Nov 16 – Dec 2, 2022). This is located over 9500 feet.

The aim of this drill between the armies of both countries is to exchange best practices, techniques, tactics and procedures. The previous edition of this joint exercise was conducted in October 2021 at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (USA). The exercise between the armies of both countries takes place alternatively in the US and India.

Significance

Amidst the growing Chinese posturing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) a new Foreign Training Node (FTN) has been built at a high altitude in Uttarakhand’s Auli. This is where wargames with foreign friendly nations will be carried out.

This FTN, which is the brainchild of Central Army Commander Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, is around 100 km away from the LAC. It has all facilities and can house around 350 foreign troops at a time. And the US soldiers will be the first to use this facility when the 18th edition of ‘Yudh Abhyas’ exercise starts.

The two sides will work together to achieve common objectives as well as focus on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations (HADR). (Photo: Indian Army)

More about the exercise

From the Indian Army side soldiers from the ASSAM Regiment and from the US Army soldiers of 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division will be participating in the exercise.

While the Indian army will be displaying tactics and strategies that can be used in mountain warfare and in high-altitude terrains, the US side is set to showcase its technological prowess that can be used in the mountainous terrain.

According to the Indian Army the focus is on employment of an integrated battle group under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate and the schedule of the bilateral drill will include all operations related to peace enforcement and peace keeping.

The two sides will work together to achieve common objectives as well as focus on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations (HADR). And the troops will also practice launching swift and coordinated relief efforts in case of a natural calamity.

Also, in an official statement from the Indian Army, there will be a Command Post Exercise and Expert Academic Discussions (EAD) based on selected topics.

Scope of the Field Training Exercise

According to the Indian Army this exercise will also involve exchanges and practices on a wide range of combat skills, information operations, combat engineering, and employment of UAS/Counter UAS techniques.

This includes validation of operational logistics, mountain warfare skills, casualty evacuation, validation of integrated battle groups, force multipliers, establishment and functioning of surveillance grids, and combat medical aid in adverse terrain and climatic conditions.