17 MoUs and collaboration in various sectors were the highlight of Modi & Mirziyoyev talks in New Delhi

In an effort to achieve a bilateral trade target of $ 1 bn by 2020, India and Uzbekistan exchanged 17 memorandum of understanding (MoUs) in an effort at opening a new chapter in relations in various sectors including collaboration on military education, agriculture and allied sectors, cooperation on science and technology and in the field of health and medical science.

Leaders of the two countries agreed to work towards balancing the trade between the two sides by reducing the existing trade deficit and decided to constitute an expert group to conduct Joint Feasibility Study and commence negotiations for India-Uzbekistan Preferential Trade Agreement by the end of 2018.

The agreements were inked at the end of delegation level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In his maiden two day visit to India, President Mirziyoyev, is accompanied by high-level Uzbek delegation members, including senators and regional governors, as well as heads of State for the Investment Committee, Tourism Committee, Ministries of Trade, Healthcare, Education, Information Technology and Innovation.

Jointly addressing the media persons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said meaningful discussions were held with the visiting Uzbek president that will help deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries. Adding, both leaders took a long-term view on the regional issues of security, peace and prosperity and cooperation. Modi emphasized that a strong strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan is vital to India’s engagement with Central Asia.

The visiting leader said that India is a country with an ancient history, religious culture and political, economic and intellectual potential. Earlier in the day, Mirziyoyev had praised India saying, “At the moment, India is a rapidly developing nation. India is confidently strengthening its role as global power”.

Both sides also signed agreements for visa free travel for diplomatic passport holders and cooperation in the fields of tourism, training of diplomats and trafficking.

In a joint statement release at the end of talks, both sides agreed to work closely together to expand and strengthen defence cooperation as well as defence industry cooperation. In this context, both sides agreed to hold joint military training exercise in the area of counter terrorism, cooperate in the field of military education and military medicine, setting up of Joint Working Group to support and sustain enhanced mutually beneficial defence related activities and setting up of Defence Wing at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in New Delhi.

They also agreed to cooperate in exploring the outer space for peaceful purposes. Business relationships between the two countries will be promoted through the India-Uzbekistan Business Council, for which an agreement was signed. The first of its kind business council between the countries will develop a road map for increased cooperation and mutually beneficial contacts and partnerships between the two countries at the business level.

Speaking on the formation of the council, Farhod Arziev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan said, “India is a very important partner for Uzbekistan and we are happy to launch the joint business council between the countries. This marks a step forward in the deep and strong relations between the countries and we are confident that the council will be able to further strengthen economic relations between both the countries”.