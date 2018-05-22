14 police personnel killed in Taliban attacks in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province

Provincial council member Hassan Reza Yusoufi says the seven killed in Dih Yak district included the police chief and a reserve police commander. (Representational Image: Reuters)

An Afghan official says at least 14 police officers have been killed after Taliban attacked several districts in eastern Ghazni province. Provincial council member Hassan Reza Yusoufi says the seven killed in Dih Yak district included the police chief and a reserve police commander. Another seven were killed in Jaghatu district. He said the attacks started Monday night and were continuing Tuesday in Dih Yak, Jaghatu, Ajristan and Qarabagh districts.

Latifa Akbari, the head of provincial council in Ghazni, confirmed that Taliban stormed several checkpoints in Dih Yak and Jaghatu and there are more than 20 casualties among security forces.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attacks. Mujahid claimed the Jaghatu district headquarters was captured as well as police checkpoints in Dih Yak.