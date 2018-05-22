​​​
  3. 14 police personnel killed in Taliban attacks in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province

14 police personnel killed in Taliban attacks in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province

An Afghan official says at least 14 police officers have been killed after Taliban attacked several districts in eastern Ghazni province.

By: | Kabul | Published: May 22, 2018 11:47 AM
Afghanistan, taliban, afghan army, taliban attack, afghan police, terror attack, ghazni, ghazni attack Provincial council member Hassan Reza Yusoufi says the seven killed in Dih Yak district included the police chief and a reserve police commander. (Representational Image: Reuters)

An Afghan official says at least 14 police officers have been killed after Taliban attacked several districts in eastern Ghazni province. Provincial council member Hassan Reza Yusoufi says the seven killed in Dih Yak district included the police chief and a reserve police commander. Another seven were killed in Jaghatu district. He said the attacks started Monday night and were continuing Tuesday in Dih Yak, Jaghatu, Ajristan and Qarabagh districts.

Latifa Akbari, the head of provincial council in Ghazni, confirmed that Taliban stormed several checkpoints in Dih Yak and Jaghatu and there are more than 20 casualties among security forces.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attacks. Mujahid claimed the Jaghatu district headquarters was captured as well as police checkpoints in Dih Yak.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top