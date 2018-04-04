139 Pakistanis feature in UNSC’s latest terrorists list

Along with Hafiz Saeed and other terrorists, Dawood Ibrahim is featured in consolidated terror list by UNSC. Out of 257 individuals, 139 terrorists are from Pakistan.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s consolidated list terrorists, upon whom there are sanctions, includes 139 entries from Pakistan alone.

The UNSC imposed individual targeted sanctions upon individual terrorists, terrorist groups, terror outfits, and entities designated the sanctions list. The list that which was updated a few days ago features all the terrorists who live or seek shelter on Pakistani soil

Hafiz Mohammed Saeed of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Chief of Jamat-ud-Dawa is featured among the list of terrorists. The report also lists out his aliases, passport number, and residential address. It also says that he is the prime leader of LeT and is wanted by the Interpol.

The list also features Indian born gangster turned terrorist Dawood Ibrahim Kashkar. The report in detail lists out 14 passport numbers belonging to Dawood. It also states that he stays in “White House, near Saudi Mosque, Clifton” in Karachi. The report also lists out two other addresses of which one is a “palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad” in Karachi.

The UNSC composition of the list of terrorists has entries of Zafar Iqbal, co-founder of LeT; Haji Muhammad Ashraf, LeT’s Chief of Finance and Hafiz Abdul Salam, deputy of LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed. All the three are also wanted by the Interpol.

The UNSC list also identifies LeT with its several other aliases. The list also included names from Jaish-e-Muhammad, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and also Al-Qaida. Other terrorist entities that were based in Pakistan include Harkatul Mujahideen, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Wafa Humanitarian Organisation, Afghan Support Committee, Revival of Islamic Heritage Society, Lashkar-i-Jhangvi, Al-Harmain Foundation, Islamic Jihad Group, Khatiba Imam Al-Bukhari etc.

The resolution by the UNSC imposes targeted sanctions on both individuals and groups linked with any kind of terrorist activity. The updated list contains the names of 257 individuals and 82 terrorist groups in total. The list was last updated on March 29th, 2018 and supersedes all its previous versions said the press release. The complete list is available on the UNSC website.