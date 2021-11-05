12 Navies gather to discuss challenges of maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region

File Images of DSRV which would be witnessed by the Delegation at Mormugao Port Trust (Images Credit: Indian Navy)

With the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) becoming the focus of the strategic landscape in the 21st Century, 12 Indian Ocean Littorals are coming together this Sunday for the 3rd edition of Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC) – 2021. The Naval War College in Goa is hosting the Chiefs of the Navies of 12 countries between November 7-9 to discuss collaborative implementation strategies to deal with the growing security challenges in the IOR.

They will together work on the working level deliberations of the Goa Maritime Symposium-21 which was held as a Sherpa event for the conclave, earlier in May this year.

This outreach event of the Indian Navy will provide a multinational platform to and to gather the expertise of practitioners of maritime security and the academia towards maritime thought.

What is the theme?

This year the theme is “Maritime Security and Emerging Non-Traditional Threats: A Case for Proactive Role for IOR Navies”. This is keeping in mind the need to `winning everyday peace’ in the maritime domain, according to the Indian Navy.

Which countries are participating?

12 Indian Ocean Littorals will be represented by their Chiefs of Navies/Heads of Maritime Forces and will be hosted by the Indian Navy Chief Adm Karambir Singh.

Madagascar, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bangladesh, Comoros, Indonesia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, and Singapore are going to be at the Conclave in Goa.

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and the Defence Secretary are expected to deliver keynote addresses and Conclave Address respectively.

Issues to be deliberated on

During the 3 edition of the Conclave there will be three sessions working towards collective responsibility for ensuring safe and secure areas and sustained peace in the IOR.

The three sessions will be: Strengthening Regional Cooperation for Maritime Law Enforcement; Leveraging Collective Maritime Competencies to Counter Emerging Non-Traditional Threats; and Imperatives for Mitigating Emerging Non Traditional Threats in areas beyond National Jurisdiction in the IOR.

The Naval Chiefs and Heads of Maritime Agencies are also expected to deliberate on the importance of interoperability and how it can help in dealing with the emerging and future maritime security challenges in the IOR.

The delegates will also get an opportunity to get an insight into India’s indigenous shipbuilding industry at the ‘Make in India Exhibition’. And at the Marmugao Port Trust, Goa, they will learn more about the capabilities of the “Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) for Submarines’’.