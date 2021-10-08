﻿India ups its engagement with the Nordic countries; The Danish PM visiting India

Earlier this year, India unveiled a draft of Arctic Policy. (File image: Reuters)

Post COVID-19, New Delhi is all ready to welcome Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen starting October 9-11, 2021.

During the first Head of Government visit in 20 months, the two countries are expected to review the progress related to the implementation of the ‘Green Strategic Partnership’. This partnership was established during a virtual summit last year.

The visit is important for India as it highlights New Delhi’s engagement with the Nordic countries.

Multifaceted Agenda

Terming the visit as important, during the weekly briefing, official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi said, “Post-Covid, the first head of state or head of government level visit is happening.”

“India and Denmark remain engaged on the issue related to Kim Davey,” he said in response to a media question.

On Saturday the visiting leader Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for summit level talks.

Later, she will be interacting with members of Civil Society, students and think tanks.

According to the Ministry of external Affairs, 60 Indian companies are present in Denmark and over 200 Danish companies are present here.

Both sides have cooperation in digitization which includes ICT, smart cities, shipping; clean technologies; water and waste management; animal husbandry and agriculture; science & technology; and renewable energy.

When was the Indo-Denmark Virtual Summit?

Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, the in person summit last year took place virtually in September, and at the end of the talks between the leaders of the two countries one of a kind ‘Green Strategic Partnership’ was established.

The main aim of this partnership is green growth. This is going to be focused on the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement.

India-Nordic Summit

Dates have yet to be announced for the next India-Nordic Summit which will be hosted in Denmark.

Last year, due to global lockdown, the second India-Nordic summit was postponed. The venue of the summit was in Denmark, where five Nordic countries including Norway, Iceland, Finland, Denmark & Sweden were to be present.

The first ever India-Nordic Summit took place in 2018, in Sweden.

Why are the Nordic countries important for India?

All the five Nordic countries are known for their renewable, high standard of living and clean technology. The Nordic countries are repositories of cutting edge technology

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited Denmark, a visit which was undertaken to boost bilateral ties as well as further deepen relations with the Nordic region.

India-Denmark-Arctic Circle

Earlier this year, India unveiled a draft of Arctic Policy. This is one region where India has been interested and is keen to be involved in it.

The Arctic Circle is rich in hydrocarbons, minerals, and offers research and resource opportunities for climate change, energy security, maritime cooperation and environmental monitoring.

This region comprises the Arctic Ocean and also parts of countries including Denmark (Greenland), Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Finland, Canada, Russia, and the US (Alaska).

These countries are the core of the Arctic Council which is an intergovernmental forum.

Who all had visited India before the global lockdown in 2020?

The last major visits to India included the former US President Donald Trump who was in India in the last week of February 2020.

Also, New Delhi had welcomed Myanmar’s President U Win Myint who was here from February 26th to 29th.