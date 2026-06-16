Yum Brands will sell its Pizza Hut business for $2.7 billion as the pizza chain struggles with weak consumer demand, rising costs and intense competition in the fast-food industry, reported Reuters.

The company said on Tuesday that Yum China Holdings will acquire Pizza Hut’s Mainland China business for $1.2 billion, according to Reuters report. Private equity firm LongRange Capital will buy the rest of the Pizza Hut business for $1.5 billion. Yum expects the transactions to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

The deal marks a major shift for Yum Brands, which will focus on its remaining brands like KFC and Taco Bell. The company also announced an additional $4 billion share buyback programme.

Yum Brands had started exploring strategic options for Pizza Hut in 2025 after the chain reported several quarters of declining sales. In May, the company entered exclusive talks with LongRange Capital regarding a potential sale.

News agency Reuters, quoting Yum Brands Chief Executive Officer Chris Turner, said these transactions will “enable Yum! to be a more focused company”.

Why did Yum Brands sell Pizza Hut?

Pizza Hut has faced several challenges in recent years. Rising inflation and higher commodity prices have increased operating costs across the restaurant industry. At the same time, many consumers have cut discretionary spending because of economic uncertainty.

The pizza business has also faced changing consumer preferences. The growing use of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs has encouraged some consumers to make healthier food choices, adding pressure on traditional pizza chains.

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Market analysts said the deal gives Pizza Hut an opportunity to reset its business strategy, reported Reuters.

“LongRange Capital is effectively buying a globally recognised brand in need of sharper focus, while Yum China’s move gives local operators more control over a key market,” said Sam North, market analyst at eToro.

He added, “The price is not spectacular for such a famous name, but it removes a persistent drag and gives Pizza Hut a chance to be run as a turnaround story.”

Pizza Hut has been part of Yum’s business for decades. PepsiCo acquired Pizza Hut in 1977. In 1997, PepsiCo spun off Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell into a separate company that eventually became Yum Brands in 2002, reported Reuters.

What does the deal mean for China operations?

Several US firms have handed more control of their China businesses to local operators as they face tougher competition and changing consumer demand in the country.

Earlier this month, General Mills agreed to sell its Haagen-Dazs shops in mainland China to a group led by tea chain Ningji. Last year, Starbucks sold a majority stake in its China operations to Boyu Capital.

Yum China is already one of the largest restaurant operators in the country. The Shanghai-based company owns and franchises more than 18,000 stores. It plans to expand Pizza Hut’s footprint in China to more than 6,000 outlets by 2028, reported Reuters.

As part of the agreement, Yum Brands and Yum China will also work together on expanding Taco Bell in Mainland China. The companies have also agreed on financial incentives linked to the growth of KFC China.

Shares of Yum China recovered from earlier losses and traded flat in US markets. Shares of Yum Brands rose about 2 per cent after the company announced the Pizza Hut sale and the additional share repurchase programme, reported Reuters.