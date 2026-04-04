In the volatile landscape of Indian corporate governance in 2026, Dr. Lakshmi Venu has emerged as a central figure in a high-stakes standoff between legacy institutional control and modern management autonomy.

Set against the dual backdrop of a ‘weekend U-turn’ in her own boardroom and a deepening eligibility crisis for the TVS patriarch in the Tata Trusts, Dr. Venu’s profile is currently being redefined by her push for professionalized governance standards.

Who is Dr. Lakshmi Venu?

A renowned Industrialist and former managing director of TVS Group’s Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL), Dr Lakshmi Venu is presently at the centre of a ‘leadership mix-up storm’ at SCL, which was sparked by a ‘governance’ issue that she had herself raised.

An established businessman in the industry, Venu has been credited with turning around SCL’s performance to hit massive revenue targets of Rs 2,259 crore in FY25.

A feat she accomplished by leading SCL’s strategic expansion into South Carolina, USA, a move that positioned the company as a “Tier-1” supplier to global giants like BMW, Volvo, and Cummins. BMW, Volvo, and Cummins.

An Ivy League-educated industrialist, Venu holds an undergraduate degree from Yale and a Doctorate in Engineering Management from the University of Warwick.

However, despite her accomplishments, Venu was recently stripped of her title in the light of a ‘governance’ issue at the SCL. A development whose ripple effects were not just felt within the wider TVS group but also at Tata Trusts.

What happened?

The current friction at Sundaram-Clayton (now a key subsidiary of the demerged TVS Holdings) centers on a specific dispute over administrative reporting lines. According to reports from Livemint and Moneylife, Lakshmi raised concerns that the compliance officer, drawn from a “shared services pool”, reported to the parent company’s CFO rather than to the board of the listed entity he served.

The Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company was PD Dev Kishan. The Company Secretary of any listed entity is supposed to serve that company’s board, ensuring regulatory compliance and protecting the interests of all shareholders, including minority investors.

But Kishan was not a full-time employee of Sundaram Clayton. More critically, he reportedly did not report to Lakshmi, the MD of the listed company, but to Gopala Desikan, the CFO of TVS Holdings, the parent company on her brother Sudarshan’s side of the family divide.

This issue was framed not as a personal dispute, but as a fundamental breach of SEBI’s governance norms regarding the independence of key managerial personnel (KMP)

Consequently Lakshmi pushed for change through proper channels. On Friday, March 27, the board obliged. It accepted Kishan’s resignation, citing “personal reasons” and appointed Ms M Muthulakshmi, a professional with 15 years of experience, as his replacement, effective April 6.

The matter appeared resolved. Then came the weekend. What followed was a stunning display of what many are calling a ‘patriarchal veto.’ As Lakshmi’s father, Venu Srinivasan stepped in and almost undid the very meticulous ‘succession planning’ he had done for the TVS group.

The 72-Hour U-Turn: Just three days after the board accepted the secretary’s resignation, Venu Srinivasan convened an emergency meeting on Sunday evening, March 31, 2026.

The Reversal: The board rescinded the resignation and redesignated Venu Srinivasan as Chairman and Managing Director, effectively taking back “governance charge” from his daughter.

The Message: Insiders interviewed by Outlook business suggest Lakshmi was told to “focus on the business” while the patriarch manages the “governance”.

Venu Srinivasan is credited with transforming the TVS Group from a domestic player into a global automotive powerhouse. The development almost completely diverged from the succession plan that Srinvasan had initially carved. Srinvasan had previously stepped down as Managing Director, elevating Lakshmi Venu to the helm of SCL while her brother, Sudarshan Venu, took over TVS Motor.

The latest update

Following this episode of major leadership restructuring at SCL, Venu Srinivasan on Saturday resigned from the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution (an allied Tata Trust) to focus on other ‘business commitments’, which have been understood by many to be the governance issues at SCL.

This exit followed an eligibility challenge by former trustee Mehli Mistry, who argued before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner that Srinivasan and fellow trustee Vijay Singh were “disqualified” because they are not Parsi Zoroastrians and do not reside in Mumbai.

Corporate watchers interviewed by ET suggest that this dual crisis has created a “perfect storm” for the TVS family. While Lakshmi Venu’s authority remains capped at SCL by her father, she has integrated deeply with the TAFE Group, led by her mother Mallika Srinivasan.

As per industry observers interviewed by Outlook Business, her appointment as Vice Chairman of TAFE, a ₹13,700 crore empire, suggests that while the TVS succession remains “undone,” her influence in the broader industrial landscape is only expanding.