An anonymous crypto wallet turned about $174,000 worth of ether into roughly $2.45 million after making a series of aggressive trades tied to ApeCoin, the cryptocurrency linked to the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem.

The trade drew attention across the crypto market because the wallet had no previous transaction history before the activity began.

Blockchain tracking platform Lookonchain identified the wallet as “0x0b8a.” According to the transaction data, the wallet first sold ether on Hyperliquid and then opened a large leveraged long position on ApeCoin (APE). The position covered about 9.19 million APE tokens with 5x leverage.

The timing of the trade became the biggest talking point in the market. The wallet entered the position shortly before ApeCoin surged more than 80% in a single day. As the token price climbed sharply, the trader closed the long position near the top of the rally and secured a profit of about $1.79 million, reported El Ballad.

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The trader did not stop there. After the rally began to lose strength, the same wallet switched direction and opened a short position against ApeCoin. That trade generated another estimated profit of $488,000. The combined gains reached around $2.27 million, delivering a return of roughly 14 times the original capital within a very short period.

The trade stood out not only because of the profit size but also because of the precision of the timing. The wallet appeared for the first time just before a major corporate announcement involving Yuga Labs, the company behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection and the ApeCoin ecosystem.

What are non-fungible tokens (NFTs)?

NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, are one-of-a-kind digital items kept on a blockchain. They work like a digital receipt that proves you own something online, like art, music, videos, game items, or collectibles.

Unlike Bitcoin or Ether, you can’t swap one NFT for another because each one is different and has its own value. Many NFT projects also create their own digital coins that people trade in the crypto market.

Why did trade raise insider trading concerns?

The market move followed Yuga Labs’ announcement that Michael Figge would become the company’s new chief executive officer, while Greg Solano would serve as chairman of the board. Traders quickly reacted to the leadership change, and ApeCoin rallied sharply after the news became public.

Analysts and crypto traders began questioning whether the anonymous wallet had advance knowledge of the announcement. The wallet had no history, entered a highly leveraged position shortly before the news, and exited near the top of the move. Many traders viewed the sequence as unusually accurate for a speculative bet, reported El Ballad.

The suspicion grew stronger because ApeCoin does not have the same liquidity depth as larger cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ether. That means a sudden wave of buying can push prices much higher in a short period. A perfectly timed leveraged trade in such a market can generate outsized profits very quickly.

The wallet quickly switched from betting that ApeCoin would rise to betting that it would fall. Instead of holding the trade after the price jump, the trader opened a short position as soon as the rally started slowing down. This helped the wallet profit from both the sharp rise and the later fall in ApeCoin’s price.

The crypto market has faced insider trading accusations before, especially around token listings, partnership announcements, and leadership changes. But proving insider trading is difficult because blockchain wallets usually do not reveal their owners.

What does this mean for ApeCoin traders?

For traders, the incident serves as a reminder that small crypto markets can change fast. If anyone buys after the price has already gone up, that person can lose a lot of money if the excitement fades. It also showed how risky borrowing money to trade can be.

The unknown trader used 5x leverage on ApeCoin. That made their profit bigger when the price went up, but leverage also magnifies losses if the price goes down. ApeCoin is tied to NFTs and the Bored Ape project.

Unlike Bitcoin, a person can’t swap one NFT for another because each one is different. The NFT market has been slow since the big hype in 2021 and 2022, but big news from major NFT brands can still cause quick price jumps in related coins. Traders move fast when leaders change because new leaders might alter the project’s plans, deals, and future growth, reported EL Ballad.

So far, no regulator or enforcement agency has announced a formal investigation into the ApeCoin trades linked to the wallet. That leaves the incident as a source of speculation rather than a confirmed case of insider trading.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.

