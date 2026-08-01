Hyderabad-based Viyona Fintech India Private Limited is exploring an entry into Zimbabwe as part of its plans to expand beyond India. The company is also developing a contactless payment solution, Viyona Tap & Pay, aimed at helping merchants accept digital payments without investing in separate point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

The two initiatives form part of the company’s broader strategy to expand its payment technology business across international markets while addressing payment-related challenges for merchants and customers.

African Expansion Strategy

Viyona is assessing Zimbabwe as a potential entry point into Africa. The company plans to explore partnerships with local banks, financial institutions and payment service providers to develop solutions suited to the country’s digital payments ecosystem.

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However, the expansion remains at the planning stage. Any market entry will depend on regulatory approvals, local partnerships and the commercial viability of its proposed services.

The company is also evaluating the possibility of using Zimbabwe as a base for exploring other African markets, depending on the outcome of its initial plans.

Alternative for Small Businesses

Viyona is developing Tap & Pay to help small businesses accept supported contactless card payments through compatible smartphones equipped with near-field communication (NFC) technology. The solution aims to reduce the need for merchants to purchase dedicated payment terminals.

The product is intended for small retailers, delivery businesses and service providers looking to offer card payments without investing in additional hardware.

The platform is also expected to include a dashboard for tracking transactions, settlements and business performance. Any international rollout will depend on the required certifications, banking partnerships and payment network approvals.

Leveraging Domestic Fintech Expertise

Viyona has worked across several areas of India’s digital payments infrastructure, including UPI switching, IMPS, Bharat BillPay, merchant payments and banking technology integrations.

The company is now looking to extend its capabilities into merchant payment infrastructure, international transaction processing and technology services for financial institutions.

Integrating AI and Scalable Architecture

It is also exploring the use of artificial intelligence in payment operations, including transaction monitoring, reconciliation and fraud detection.

Viyona aims to develop technology that can be adapted to different banking systems and regulatory requirements rather than building separate infrastructure for each market.

The company is focused on strengthening its payments ecosystem while exploring new opportunities in international markets and advancing its Tap & Pay capabilities. These initiatives reflect its broader strategic direction of expanding its market presence, deepening merchant and financial institution partnerships, and building scalable, technology-led payment solutions for the evolving digital payments landscape.

Strategic Industry Outlook

India’s fintech industry is on track to reach an estimated valuation of $150 billion to $190 billion by 2025–2027, driven by a foundational digital infrastructure that reduces customer acquisition costs and enables hyper-localized financial inclusion. India’s public digital rails (UPI, Aadhaar, Account Aggregator) allow Indian fintechs to acquire and onboard users at a fraction of the cost faced by Western markets, creating a structurally lower cost-to-serve.