The United States on Monday authorised the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil under a temporary 60-day licence issued by the Treasury Department. The move follows a memorandum of understanding reached between the US and Iran last week.

The new licence allows the production, delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products and petroleum products of Iranian origin until August 21. The decision comes as the United States and Iran continue talks aimed at reaching a final peace agreement after weeks of diplomatic engagement.

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has reportedly issued a 60-day waiver suspending sanctions on Iranian crude oil and related products through Aug. 21, 2026. Under the waiver, Iran would be permitted to sell oil on the global market, including to… pic.twitter.com/VZ5qmA23NR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 22, 2026

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the decision in a post on X. He said the temporary licence forms part of a broader framework agreed by both countries.

“In line with the ongoing productive talks in Switzerland, Iran has committed to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz and to permit International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors into their country,” Bessent said. “As part of the framework, Treasury has issued a temporary 60-day general license authorizing the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian oil,” he added.

What does new licence allow?

The general licence authorises several activities linked to Iranian energy exports. It permits the production, delivery and sale of crude oil, petrochemicals and petroleum products originating from Iran. It also allows transactions linked to these exports, including banking services, insurance coverage and transportation arrangements, reported Reuters.

Under the waiver, Iranian crude oil and petroleum products can also be imported into the United States when necessary to complete their sale or delivery. The licence opens the door for companies involved in energy trade to carry out transactions that previously faced restrictions because of US sanctions on Iran.

Why did US take this step?

According to the United States, the decision is linked to commitments made by Iran during the diplomatic talks in Switzerland. Tehran agreed to guarantee free and open transit through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping routes for oil and gas.

Iran also agreed to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to enter the country and carry out monitoring activities. These commitments formed an important part of the framework agreement and encouraged the US to provide temporary relief from sanctions affecting Iranian oil exports.

Despite the easing of restrictions on Iranian oil, the licence does not permit transactions involving North Korea or Cuba, both of which remain under extensive US sanctions. The temporary licence is expected to boost Iranian oil exports and provide a fresh test of diplomatic cooperation between the US and Iran.