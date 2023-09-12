scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

UK needs Chinese batteries to get to net zero, Badenoch says

While BMW hasn’t finalized its battery-sourcing strategy for the next-generation Mini EVs it will produce in Oxford, the company’s newest battery-powered model was co-developed with Chinese partner Great Wall Motor.

Written by Bloomberg
uk
In July, Jaguar Land Rover’s parent Tata Group went ahead with a plan for a £4 billion battery-cell plant in Somerset, backed by a £500 million support package.

The UK is kicking in support toward BMW AG making electric Minis in Oxford without insisting that batteries are sourced locally, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said, in candid comments on the auto industry’s reliance on China.

The UK will look to diversify its supply chain as much as possible while stopping short of blocking components from particular countries, Badenoch said Monday, after BMW announced a £600 million ($751 million) investment to revive production of electric Minis in 2026.

Also Read

“At the moment, China is leading on this technology, so we wouldn’t be able to get to where we want to get to on net zero by completely stopping or banning Chinese products,” Badenoch said, when asked whether the UK was over-reliant on the country for its EV supply chain. “You can’t exclude Chinese-made products from the battery ecosystem.”

Also Read

While BMW hasn’t finalized its battery-sourcing strategy for the next-generation Mini EVs it will produce in Oxford, the company’s newest battery-powered model was co-developed with Chinese partner Great Wall Motor Co. The two have started assembling EVs at their joint venture factory in Jiangsu province, with China’s Svolt Energy Technology Co. supplying the batteries.Badenoch declined to comment on the level of the UK subsidies for BMW’s investment in Oxford. In July, Jaguar Land Rover’s parent Tata Group went ahead with a plan for a £4 billion battery-cell plant in Somerset, backed by a £500 million support package.

More Stories on
China

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 11:14 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS