British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron on Thursday said the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will deepen economic ties between the two countries, unlock new opportunities across sectors and strengthen the broader strategic partnership between the nations.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Double Contribution Convention (DCC), also known as the social security agreement, will come into force on July 15.

Calling the pact a major milestone, Cameron told ANI the agreement goes beyond trade and has the potential to transform cooperation in areas such as defence, education, technology and science.

#WATCH | Delhi: On UK-India Free Trade Agreement, British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron says, "This is a key part of our Vision 2035 strategic partnership between the UK and India. Getting the best economic growth for both of our countries and it's an amazing deal.… pic.twitter.com/d4kddBzIhf — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2026

“This is a key part of our Vision 2035 strategic partnership between the UK and India. Getting the best economic growth for both of our countries and it’s an amazing deal,” Cameron said.

“This will be, I think, almost five billion pounds worth of benefit in GDP terms to both economies in the long run. So we see it as critical to the wider relationship but it’s also unlocked a wider and more confident partnership,” she told ANI.

What benefits will businesses and professionals receive?

Cameron said the agreement has already strengthened political confidence between the two countries. “You saw the warmth at the G7. Our two prime ministers there are slapping each other in the back, really excited about the potential of the deal that they personally have driven across the line,” she told ANI.

According to Cameron, the agreement will bring practical gains for businesses and skilled professionals from July 15 onwards. “So there’s a specific quota for some very specific professions, yoga instructors, musicians for example, improvement on the wider business mobility and of course the double contribution convention will mean that businesses sending their employees to work in the other jurisdiction don’t have to pay national insurance twice,” she said.

Social security benefit for Indians professionals working in Britain

The social security agreement is expected to benefit about 90-95 per cent of Indian professionals employed by Indian companies operating in Britain. The arrangement will exempt employees temporarily transferred between India and the UK from paying social security contributions in the host country for up to five years, provided they continue contributing in their home country.

The exemption addresses one of India’s long-standing demands. Around 75,000 Indian professionals work in Britain and more than 900 Indian companies have operations there, reported PTI.

Professionals of Indian origin contribute about USD 0.5 billion annually to Britain’s social security system, as per PTI report. However, many do not remain in the country long enough to become eligible for benefits, which generally require around 10 years of service.

Officials estimate that nearly 15 per cent of an employee’s salary goes towards social security contributions. By removing the need for double contributions, the agreement is expected to lower costs for companies and improve the competitiveness of Indian service providers in the UK market.

“If an employer is contributing in India for the social security of the employee, they do not have to pay in the UK. For that, they have to share a certificate of coverage. From July 15, Indian employers can start enjoying this exemption,” an official told PTI.

However, the exemption will not apply to Indians employed by foreign companies in Britain.

The agreement is particularly significant for India’s information technology industry. Britain is the second-largest export market for India’s USD 283-billion IT sector and contributes about 17 per cent of its export revenues. Major companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys are expected to gain from lower employment costs and easier movement of skilled professionals.

India’s services exports to Britain stood at USD 21.6 billion in 2024, while imports from the UK amounted to USD 13.7 billion, reported PTI.

UK Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said the agreement would make trade more efficient for companies in both countries. “Trade is going to be cheaper, quicker, and easier for businesses on both sides,” Kyle told PTI.

He also announced reciprocal benefits for British nationals working in India. “We have extended the benefit for UK nationals moving to India to work and continue to build entitlement to a UK State Pension from 36 months to 60 months. They will continue to pay National Insurance Contributions during that period, without also having to pay social security contributions in India,” he said.

Kyle urged businesses to prepare for the implementation of the agreement. “We would now encourage businesses to use the next few days to register and ensure they are fully prepared to reap the benefits of this deal,” he said, reported PTI.

According to estimates, the trade agreement could increase Britain’s GDP by GBP 4.8 billion, India’s GDP by GBP 5.1 billion and boost bilateral trade by GBP 25.5 billion every year in the long run, reported PTI.

Which sectors can gain the most?

Cameron said the agreement opens opportunities across several industries. “We can see potential benefits in defence. I had Rolls Royce here this week for example talking to government. We see the benefits in education. We’ve got nine British universities who are again queuing up to start to educate young Indians in India,” she told ANI.

“So we’re seeing the benefit across a whole range of sectors including of course technology and science. We had the AI conference earlier this year here in Delhi where we saw a brilliant range of businesses wanting to partner,” she added.

The trade agreement also provides major gains to goods exporters. Britain will reduce tariffs on Indian products such as clothes, footwear and some food items. Indian labour-intensive sectors such as textiles and footwear are expected to receive duty-free access to the British market.

Officials said these sectors currently face import duties of around 8-10 per cent in Britain. The tariff cuts will give Indian exporters a competitive advantage over rival suppliers.

UK steel curbs: 85% of India’s exports exempt

The agreement also provides relief to India’s steel industry. About 85 per cent of India’s steel exports to Britain have been exempted from Britain’s upcoming steel safeguard measures.

The UK had announced plans to reduce duty-free steel import quotas by 60 per cent from July 1 and impose a 50 per cent tariff on imports exceeding prescribed limits. The measures threatened to affect around 15 per cent of India’s USD 839 million worth of steel exports to Britain, reported PTI.

“Steel of course is an important issue for both of our countries so of course we discussed it with India as we do with many key partners. What’s fantastic now is that the trade deal has gone into force or goes into force more accurately on July 15 and both sides will really be able to get the full benefit of that,” Cameron told ANI.

Officials described the agreement as one of the most ambitious trade arrangements signed by India. “This is the most expansive agreement. It is a most aspirational agreement,” an official said.