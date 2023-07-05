scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

UK government to approve bill for authorities to have control over crypto

According to Cointelegraph, lawmakers did a third reading of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill

Written by FE Digital Currency
Reportedly, the legislation mentioned government’s stance over digital assets
Reportedly, the legislation mentioned government’s stance over digital assets

Lawmakers belonging to United Kingdom Parliament’s upper house will be going ahead with legislation, for authorities to take hold of cryptocurrencies utilised for illegal means, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on July 4, 2023, lawmakers did a third reading of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill. From what it’s understood, members related to House of Lords didn’t suggest any alterations to crypto enforcement in the bill’s most recent reading, and outlined recommendations as “minor” or “tidying up” amendments. 

Also Read

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, a June 27, 2023, draft around the bill comprised provisions revising current frameworks to permit authorities flexibility, with regard to confiscation and recovery of crypto assets. Reportedly, the legislation mentioned government’s stance over digital assets “intended to be used for the purposes of terrorism” or similar criterion. Sources suggest that UK lawmakers will take into account all bill-based amendments prior to converting it into law by royal decree. 

Also Read

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in March, 2023, UK government informed on “robustly” regulating crypto for preventing illegal usage of digital assets, due to its 2023-26 economic crime plan. During that phase, lawmakers highlighted plans to approve the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill by Q4, 2023. 

immigration image

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 13:29 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS