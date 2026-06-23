India’s used-car market is entering a new phase of growth, with consumer demand increasingly driven by trust, transparency and quality rather than affordability alone. As the sector is projected to reach nearly USD 70 billion by FY31, industry players say buyer expectations are evolving rapidly, pushing the market towards greater formalisation.

Industry estimates suggest India could become the world’s third-largest used-car market by the end of the decade, supported by rising household incomes, deeper digital penetration and improved access to vehicle financing. Annual used-car sales are expected to touch 9-10 million units during the period.

Market participants note that a growing share of buyers are no longer viewing pre-owned vehicles as a budget alternative but as a financially prudent purchase. Nearly 65% of used-car buyers are first-time car owners, making confidence in the transaction a critical factor.

“The used-car market in India is moving from access to assurance,” said Ravi Jora, Chief Financial Officer at Spinny⁠. “Buyers today choose hatchbacks, SUVs and sedans based on their lifestyle and needs, but expect consistent quality, transparency and trust.”

He added that consumers now expect a purchase experience comparable to that of a new vehicle, with greater emphasis on quality checks, certification, financing support and after-sales services.

Despite strong growth prospects, the industry continues to face challenges stemming from its fragmented structure. Industry estimates indicate that nearly 80% of used-car transactions still take place through unorganised channels, where concerns around vehicle quality, documentation and pricing transparency remain common.

The trust deficit has emerged as one of the biggest hurdles to the sector’s long-term growth, according to market experts. Buyers and sellers alike are increasingly seeking greater accountability and certainty during transactions. “They want the same confidence as buying a new car, and a buying experience that feels simple, reliable and special,” said Jora.

As a result, organised players are gaining traction by offering certified vehicles, transparent pricing and structured customer support. The trend is expected to accelerate as India’s vehicle population expands and replacement cycles shorten, bringing a larger inventory of relatively newer vehicles into the secondary market.

According to Ravi Jora, building trust at scale requires operational ownership across the customer journey. “Spinny’s full-stack approach gives end-to-end control across sourcing, refurbishment, financing, delivery and after-sales support. Every car is inspected, refurbished, certified and backed before it reaches the customer.”

The addressable market is also expected to widen significantly. Industry projections suggest that more than 160 million Indian households could earn over ₹8 lakh annually by FY31, increasing demand for personal mobility options. At the same time, growing digital adoption is simplifying vehicle discovery, financing and transaction processes.

Experts believe the next stage of growth in the used-car sector will be defined less by volume expansion and more by the ability of companies to deliver consistent customer experiences.

“As the market scales, trust will depend on consistent, predictable quality,” Jora said, adding, “The next phase of growth will be led by those who take full responsibility for the customer experience.”