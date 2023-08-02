Toyota profit tops estimates, sending shares to all-time high

Toyota Motor quarterly profit exceeded estimates as improvements in supply of semiconductors and a weak yen helped it capitalize on a global rebound in demand for vehicles. The stock closed at a record high.

Operating profit for the three months through June was a record ¥1.1 trillion ($7.7 billion), the world’s No. 1 carmaker said in a statement Tuesday. That compared with ¥880 billion projected by analysts. Toyota kept its outlook for operating income for the fiscal year at ¥3 trillion.

The company’s shares rose 2.5% in Tokyo, building on Monday’s 3.3% gain to reach ¥2,445.5 — a record based on data compiled by Bloomberg going back to 1974. The share price reflects a five-for-one stock split in October 2021.

“When considering exchange rates, production and the market environment, Toyota keeping its outlook was a bit of a surprise,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tatsuo Yoshida said.

Net sales for the fiscal first quarter rose 24% to ¥10.6 trillion, topping the prediction for ¥9.8 trillion. For the full year, Toyota kept the revenue outlook at ¥38 trillion.

Demand for automobiles is robust following the pandemic downturn, prompting carmakers to boost production and raise prices. Toyota made and sold a record number of vehicles in June. It is also on track to increase production between August and October, according to recent reports.

Toyota said it was able to command higher prices for vehicles, helping to “reduce the impact of the sharp rise in materials prices.”

Japanese carmakers’ sales in 2023 could rise 19% domestically and 18% in the US, but fall 4% in China, according to Yoshida.

“Toyota’s declining business in China is a point of concern,” Yoshida said. “The impact is industrywide but concerning for a company like Toyota.”