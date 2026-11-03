India’s start-up ecosystem continued to produce billion-dollar companies in 2026, with seven start-ups crossing the USD 1-billion valuation mark after graduating from the Gazelle category to become unicorns. Since 2021, a total of 34 Gazelles have made this transition, highlighting the pipeline of high-growth businesses emerging from the country’s start-up ecosystem.

The findings are part of the 2026 ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Gazelle Index, which tracks unlisted start-ups founded in or after 2000 and valued between USD 500 million and USD 1 billion. These companies are identified as potential unicorns within the next three years.

The latest edition identified 51 Gazelles, compared with 47 in 2025 and 32 when the index was first published in 2021. Their combined valuation stood at around Rs 3.3 lakh crore, or USD 34.1 billion, with an average worth of approximately Rs 6,400 crore per company.

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The seven companies that crossed the unicorn threshold in 2026 span financial services, healthcare and artificial intelligence. Financial services and healthcare accounted for six of the seven transitions, with three companies each, while InVideo AI was the only artificial intelligence company in the group.

Seven companies join the unicorn club

The seven Gazelles that crossed the USD 1-billion valuation mark in 2026 are Twin Health, KreditBee, Cloudnine Hospitals, Dhan, La Renon, Neo Wealth Management and InVideo AI.

Twin Health recorded the sharpest valuation increase among the seven, with its valuation rising from USD 700 million to USD 2 billion. The Menlo Park-based health technology company, founded in 2018, uses artificial intelligence to create digital twins of patients’ metabolism and guide interventions for chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes.

Bengaluru-based digital lender KreditBee witnessed its valuation rise from USD 700 million to USD 1.5 billion. Its FY2025 revenue grew 37% to Rs 2,869 crore from Rs 2,101 crore, while profit rose 40% to Rs 458 crore, according to the report.

Cloudnine Hospitals, which specialises in maternity, neonatal and paediatric care, more than doubled its valuation from USD 600 million to USD 1.3 billion. The Bengaluru-headquartered healthcare chain had around 8,000 employees.

Mumbai-based trading and investment platform Dhan, founded in 2021, reached a valuation of USD 1.2 billion, up from USD 500 million. Its FY2025 revenue more than doubled to Rs 887 crore from Rs 373 crore, while profit increased to Rs 408 crore from Rs 159 crore.

Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company La Renon also entered the unicorn category, with its valuation rising from USD 800 million to USD 1.2 billion. Its FY2025 revenue grew 16% to Rs 1,686 crore, while profit increased 34% to Rs 248 crore.

Neo Wealth Management, a Mumbai-based wealth and asset management firm founded in 2021, reached a valuation of USD 1.1 billion, rising from USD 640 million. InVideo AI, which has Indian roots and is headquartered in San Francisco, was the seventh company to cross the threshold. The platform allows users to create and edit videos using text prompts.

The companies’ founding years range from 2007, for Cloudnine Hospitals and La Renon, to 2021, for Dhan and Neo Wealth Management.

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Gazelle pipeline expands, 15 companies enter the list

The number of Gazelles in the index has increased from 32 in 2021 to 51 in 2026, marking a 59% rise over five years and a compound annual growth rate of around 10%.

The cohort had reached 51 companies in 2022 and remained at that level in 2023, before declining to 46 in 2024 amid valuation resets. It edged up to 47 in 2025 and returned to 51 in the latest edition.

Fifteen companies joined the Gazelle list in 2026. Nine were promoted from the Cheetah category after crossing the USD 500-million valuation threshold, while six entered directly at Gazelle level.

The direct entrants include artificial intelligence companies Ema AI and UnifyApps, both founded in 2023; enterprise services companies Tablespace Technologies and BUSINESSNEXT; fintech platform Scapia; and electric vehicle maker Simple Energy.

The nine companies promoted from the Cheetah category are Seekho, Mosaic Wellness, GIVA, KukuFM, Agnikul, Miko, Atomberg Technologies, DeHaat and Practo.

The index also recorded two public market listings during the year. Logistics company Shadowfax listed on the stock exchanges in January 2026, followed by insurance distribution platform Turtlemint in June.

Fintech leads the Gazelle cohort

Fintech remains the largest sector in the 2026 Gazelle cohort, with 13 companies, followed by SaaS and e-commerce with five each. Edtech and agritech account for four companies apiece, while healthtech, cleantech and artificial intelligence have three each.

Aerospace and defence has two companies in the list — Agnikul and Raphe mPhibr. Together, artificial intelligence, cleantech and aerospace and defence account for eight of the 51 Gazelles.

The report also points to the growing presence of younger artificial intelligence companies. Ema AI and UnifyApps, both established in 2023, reached Gazelle status within three years of being founded.

Revenue crosses Rs 33,000 crore, growing 50% in a year

Beyond valuations, the Gazelle cohort is also reporting growth in operating scale. The 41 companies that reported FY2025 revenue generated a combined Rs 33,233 crore, with average year-on-year revenue growth of 50%.

Cumulative revenue increased from Rs 18,963 crore in FY2022 to Rs 33,233 crore in FY2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of around 21%.

Eleven Gazelles reported FY2025 revenue of more than Rs 1,000 crore. Seafood supply chain company Captain Fresh led the group with revenue of Rs 3,466 crore, followed by agritech company DeHaat at Rs 3,041 crore and solar manufacturer Rayzon Solar at Rs 2,833 crore.

Some companies recorded particularly sharp increases in revenue. Gaming platform Kratos Gamer Network reported the highest year-on-year growth at 2,112%, followed by learning platform Seekho at 1,021% and electric vehicle maker Simple Energy at 357%.

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Bengaluru leads, while India ranks third globally

Bengaluru continues to be the largest hub for Gazelles, with 17 companies headquartered in the city. NCR follows with 11 and Mumbai with eight. Together, the three centres account for 36 of the 51 companies, or 71% of the cohort.

Chennai has two Gazelles, while Pune, Jaipur and Surat have one each. The remaining 10 companies have headquarters outside India, including seven in the United States, two in Singapore and one in the United Kingdom.

India ranks third globally in the number of Gazelles, behind the United States and China, according to the index.

The cohort also has a significant employment footprint. The 51 companies collectively employ more than 60,000 people. Healthcare technology company Infinx is the largest employer, with around 7,000 staff, followed by Finova Capital with 5,118 and Pocket FM with 4,000.

Commenting on the findings, Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India, said the companies in the cohort had moved beyond being early-stage experiments, with revenue, customers and employment to show for their growth.

“Seven Gazelles crossed USD 1 Bn this year, and 34 have made that journey since we started tracking them in 2021,” he said.

He also pointed to the emergence of artificial intelligence, cleantech and aerospace and defence companies as evidence of the broadening nature of India’s start-up ecosystem.