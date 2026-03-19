In a world where many entrepreneurs struggle to build and sustain businesses, Anand Mahindra’s philosophy is a unique one. He is knows for his calm and practical approach, the billionaire chairman of the Mahindra Group has helped grow his family’s small steel business into a global company.

More than his wealth, Mahindra is known for his simple way of thinking that is taking smart-calculated risks, and running a business with purpose.

In 2002, the Mahindra Group took a big risk with the launch of the Scorpio SUV. Many believed Anand Mahindra was putting too much at stake. The company was spending heavily on a completely new product, and failure could even affected its future.

But the Scorpio became a huge success. It helped Mahindra move from a traditional business into a strong player in the automobile sector. It also showed Mahindra’s ability to take bold but smart risks.

Risk, but with caution

Mahindra has always believed in taking risks carefully. “I wish I could tell you I have a risk-and-reward algorithm,” he said, explaining that decisions depend on judgment and experience to McKinsey.

Before launching the Scorpio, he made sure there was a backup plan. “I may take risks, but I’ll never bet the company,” he said. This approach, taking bold steps but limiting losses, became key to his leadership.

From Scorpio to ‘Rise’

The success of the Scorpio later shaped Mahindra’s larger vision. Around 2011, he introduced the “Rise” philosophy, focused on growing together with employees, customers, and communities.

The idea was all about success should not be individual, but shared. This thinking guided the company’s expansion into many sectors and social initiatives.

Leadership with purpose

Mahindra’s leadership style is also influenced by his background in filmmaking. He sees business like storytelling, which is all about understanding people and building a vision.

“Leadership isn’t that different… you’re trying to understand motives and inspire your cast,” he told McKinsey.

From the Scorpio to electric vehicles, his decisions tell us one thing that be bold, but responsible. “You have to know what hill you’re willing to die on,” he said.