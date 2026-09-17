Tata Trusts on Thursday said it had not agreed to a stock market listing of Tata Sons and asked the holding company to examine other options. Chairman Noel Tata has warned that going public would undermine the group’s character and charitable ownership model.

The statement added another point of disagreement within the group on a day when the Tata Sons board approved a five-year extension for N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman despite Noel’s opposition. The Trusts separately described that reappointment resolution as “illegal”.

“The Tata Trusts have not agreed to listing of Tata Sons,” the statement said. It said the board discussed a communication received from the RBI on September 11 and agreed to examine alternatives before deciding its next step.

Board to assess all options

“The Board agreed that all available options, and not listing alone, should be thoroughly explored and assessed on an immediate basis, with the findings and recommendations presented to the Board,” the Trusts said.

A separate board meeting will be convened after that review to consider the assessment and determine the appropriate course of action, according to the statement.