Tata Steel, is likely to produce clean hydrogen along with Houstan-based company Utility Global. The steel major will be using the by-products of steel manufacturing at its Kalinganagar plant in Odisha.

The steel giant is set to undertake front-end engineering and design studies to support the final investment decision of the board of Tata Steel. This initiative is part of Tata Steel’s broader portfolio of low-carbon steelmaking initiatives, supporting the Company’s commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2045, according to the release.

Tata Steel to use H2Gen tech

The intended facility is likely to produce 10 tonnes-per-day (TPD) hydrogen. The Steel giant will use Utility Global’s H2Gen technology to convert waste gas from steel production to clean hydrogen, according to the release.

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“For any technology to make a meaningful contribution to steel decarbonisation, it needs to work at the scale and complexity of an operating steel plant. Technologies like H2Gen® give us the opportunity to pursue emissions reduction while leveraging the existing infrastructure. Our collaboration with Utility Global marks another pivotal milestone in Tata Steel’s journey towards deeper operational decarbonisation,” Subodh Pandey, Vice President – Technology, R&D, New Materials Business and Graphene, Tata Steel, said.

Utility Global has developed an electrochemical process that produces high-purity hydrogen using carbon monoxide-rich steel plant gases. The technology has been demonstrated previously using actual blast furnace gas at a steel producer’s blast furnace plant in Canada.

Tata Steel share price

Tata Steel share price is up close to a percent in early Thursday trade. The share price is down nearly 14% in the last 6 months. In 2026 so far, the shares are flat.