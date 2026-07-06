Indian origin entrepreneur Kinjal Nandy has raised a multi-million-dollar pre-seed funding round for his San Francisco-based artificial intelligence startup Sonatic at a reported valuation of ₹191 crore, underscoring growing investor appetite for startups building autonomous AI systems.

The funding round was led by Andreessen Horowitz’s flagship accelerator, a16z Speedrun, with participation from angel investors associated with OpenAI, NVIDIA and Meta’s Superintelligence Labs. The investment positions the 22-year-old founder among a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs attracting early-stage backing from leading Silicon Valley investors.

Founded as an applied AI research lab, Sonatic is developing AI systems designed to operate beyond conventional chatbots and digital assistants. The company is focused on building autonomous AI agents capable of carrying out complex business functions—from setting up companies and developing products to customer acquisition—with minimal human intervention.

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“We don’t sell software or automation. We sell running businesses,” Nandy said. “Whether someone has an idea or an existing operation, our AI agent constellation handles incorporation, branding, product development and customer acquisition. Users wake up to revenue, not just workflows.”

Originally from Burdwan in West Bengal, Nandy began coding at the age of 12 by building websites for small businesses. At 16, he developed a machine-learning platform to detect fake news that attracted more than 100,000 users before being acquired for around ₹2 crore, making him one of India’s youngest startup founders to achieve an exit.

He later founded an anonymous social networking platform focused on mental health, which secured venture funding and expanded into a remote engineering team of ten before he moved to the United States.

Nandy enrolled at Cornell University to study Computer Science but left the programme to pursue entrepreneurship full time in Silicon Valley.

“Dropping out wasn’t the romantic decision people imagine,” he said. “It was a math problem. The frontier of AI was being built in real time in Silicon Valley, and I wanted to be in the room where it happened.”

The investment comes as global venture capital increasingly shifts towards startups developing AI “agents” capable of independently executing tasks rather than merely responding to user prompts. Backing from Andreessen Horowitz — an early investor in companies such as Facebook, Airbnb, Coinbase and Stripe — could provide Sonatic with both capital and strategic access as it seeks to build AI systems capable of autonomously managing business operations.