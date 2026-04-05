AI is cool. Building AI companies is much cooler. Startup founders are excited when they are building a unique AI product. Products that have never been built before, performing tasks that were unimaginable earlier, and tapping into a market that is just on the rise.

These AI startups are full of energy, ideas, and ambition unmatched by large corporations. The clients are loving the product, and investors are rushing to pour money into it. Suddenly, one product update at Google and Anthropic’s headquarters in California changes the entire market dynamics, and its shockwaves wipe out small-scale AI startups based in cities like Bengaluru.

That’s exactly what happened to Arvind Venugopal Nair’s NeuroPixel.AI. One update by Google in its image generator tool, NanoBanana Pro, led to the shutdown of his startup that was built over 5 years of perseverance and innumerable sleepless nights.

The audacity of ambition

In December 2022, two years before the dawn of ChatGPT, Arvind Venugopal Nair and his co-founder, Amritendu Mukherjee, set out to build NeuroPixel.AI with a vision to build a tool that would generate AI images. At the time, the idea of generating an AI image was novel. Only a handful of startups in the world were doing it, let alone in Bengaluru.

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NeuroPixel.AI targeted the fashion industry as a potential customer. The reasoning was simple- the fashion industry spends millions of dollars on models for the display of thousands of products, so why not build AI models that can fit into any dress? Additionally, the two co-founders had all the expertise to crack the fashion industry. Nair worked at Myntra as an associate director, and Mukherjee had a Ph.D in Machine Learning- the former knew the business and the latter knew the chemistry.

Over the next 5 years, Nair and Mukherjee built five AI tools that could generate AI fashion models, switch out a person into an AI model of any ethnicity, and convert any image into a reel.

The market loved the product. NeuroPixel.AI onboarded major fashion brands such as Blackberry, FebIndia, Max, WROGN, and Afibel as clients. Its revenue also shot up from Rs 15 lakh in FY22 to Rs 45 lakh in FY23 and Rs 86 lakh in FY24. It also caught the attention of investors and bagged seed funding of Rs 46 crore in 2022.

The shift in the wind

NeuroPixel.AI was scaling high, aiming for the stars, without fully realizing the giants on the other side of the globe were coming to take it all.

“We had spent nearly 4 years building deep IP with a small team, thinking that our competition would be other startups,” Nair writes in a LinkedIn post.

But Nair and his team were wrong. The competition came not from another startup in Bengaluru but from the biggest tech giants, ChatGPT and Google Gemini, in the form of AI models capable of generating AI images.

For one year, Nair, Mukherjee, and their NeuroPixel stood their ground. But it was a face-off between David and Goliath, and David was destined to lose this time despite all his willpower. ChatGPT and Gemini had the computing power, which was no match for NeuroPixel.

“The game shifted from IP towards distribution quickly – by building layers on top of larger, better models, and we were running on fumes by then.” Nair writes. “Our product didn’t hold up against the capabilities of powerful image generation models like NanoBanana Pro by Google.”

After one year of resistance, by mid-2025, NeuroPixel was practically out of business. Mukherjee left to join eClerix, while Nair remained to gather the shards of a shattered jar.

“While I think we got the broader thesis right (Gen-AI for Fashion) way back in 2021, we got massively outgunned overnight sometime in late 2025”, Nair reflects on the end of his company.

The remains of the day

On April 2, 2026, Arvind Venugopal Nair formally announced the closure of NeuroPixel.AI in a LinkedIn post. But he still has confidence in NeuroPixel.AI’s core, a unique tech stack. While NeuroPixel as a company has come to an end, its core tech stack remains a valuable asset and could be used for other AI applications.

“We do still have a unique tech stack that is comparable to Google’s Nanobanana Pro in terms of output quality, and at a fraction of the cost, which we are in discussions to monetize”, Nair writes.