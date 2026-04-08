KreditBee made headlines as it marked its entry into the Unicorn club. The $280 million Series E funding round, led by Motilal Oswal Alternates, Hornbill Capital and MUFG-backed Dragon Funds, valued the digital lending platform at $1.5 billion.

According to the company, the new fund is going to be put towards expanding their business, strengthening its technology platform and preparing for a potential stock market listing. Here’s a closer look at the company’s business, financials and growth trajectory.

Financials and scale

Founded in 2016 by Madhusudan Ekambaram, Karthikeyan Krishnaswamy and Vivek Veda, KreditBee operates through its RBI-registered NBFC, KrazyBee Services, and works with over 10 financial institutions through co-lending partnerships. The platform offers products including personal loans, business loans, loans against property and two-wheeler loans.

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KreditBee reported a revenue from operations of Rs 589.7 crore, slightly lower than Rs 637.4 crore in FY24, as per the company’s official filings with the MCA. Furthermore, the company recorded a revenue from operations of Rs 769.7 crore in FY23.

The company recorded a net profit of Rs 237 crore in FY25, as compared to Rs 126 crore in FY24 and Rs 99.9 crore in FY23. FY23 was the first year in which the company made profits. In FY22, the company recorded a loss of Rs 85 crore when its revenue was Rs 445.5 crore.

The company has more than 18 million loan customers and has facilitated over 60 million loans across India. Its assets under management stood at about $1.5 billion as of March 2026.

Funding history

Prior to the latest round, KreditBee had raised about $256 million across multiple funding rounds, according to Tracxn. Its last disclosed round was in March 2024, when it raised $9.4 million as part of its Series D funding at a valuation of about $184 million.

Business model

According to Tracxn, KreditBee operates as a digital lending platform that connects borrowers with financial institutions. It primarily serves salaried and self-employed individuals, offering small-ticket and unsecured loans through a mobile-first model.

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The company competes with other fintech lenders and non-banking financial companies in India’s consumer and SME lending market.

About the founders

Ekambaram, the chief executive officer, has been associated with KreditBee and its NBFC arm since inception and is also linked to the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, as per data from Tracxn. Krishnaswamy, the chief technology officer, has prior experience with firms such as NTT Solutions, while Veda, the chief financial officer, has worked with institutions including Societe Generale.

KreditBee’s shareholding is largely held by its parent entity KrazyBee, with institutional investors such as Wiseanya and Premji Invest also holding stakes, according to Tracxn data.