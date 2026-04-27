At the time, the primary and secondary markets in India have been feeling the heat of the West Asia crisis, lending startup OnEMI Technology Solutions’ believes there is decent investor demand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ranvir Singh told FE in an interaction.



“Trying to time the market and get the right thing is something we have not followed…My sense is there is still appreciation for our business model which is strong, and perhaps that’s the motivation for us to go ahead,” he added.



The company currently has 47 lending partners, including banks and non-banking financial companies. The loans are booked on these partners’ books while OnEMI manages the servicing and loan collection from the customers, the CEO added. “In the arrangement I (the company) do with my partners, 5% of the total risk is borne by me (OnEMI). Anything above 5% is borne by them (NBFCs),” Singh said.



Kissht’s parent entity, whose IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, has announced a price band of ₹162-₹171 per share. The company plans to raise around Rs 925 crore, consisting of fresh issue of Rs 850 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 75 crore.

Currently, it has over 11.2 million unique customers, 2.87 million active customers, and 63.73 million registered users. “There is a decent number of repeat customers…the journey for a repeat customer can be more seamless because they don’t have to go through the full process as we already have a lot of information on those customers.”



Kissht provides digital loans through its mobile application for various consumption and business needs, and a customer hardly takes 10 minutes to avail a loan, Singh said.



The company’s proprietary AI and ML algorithms utilise over 400 key data variables as of December 2025, including credit history, know-your-customer (KYC) credentials, banking and transactional data and digi-data within a secure environment to enable rapid and accurate decisioning. “This data is consumed in our ML (machine learning) models, AI (artificial intelligence) models,” Singh said.



For the nine months ended December 2025, OnEMI Technology had reported a net profit of ₹199.27 crore on a revenue of almost ₹1,560 crore.