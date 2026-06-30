Indian tech startups raised $7.39 billion in the first six months of 2026, up 9.4% from a year earlier, even as the number of funding rounds plunged 41%, underscoring a sharp shift in investor preference towards larger, late-stage bets over broad-based capital deployment.

According to startup market intelligence platform Tracxn, Indian startups raised $7.39 billion across 701 funding rounds during January-June 2026, compared with $6.76 billion through 1,189 rounds in the corresponding period last year.

The divergence between funding value and deal activity indicates that investors are deploying larger amounts of capital into a smaller pool of companies, while remaining cautious on early-stage investments amid a still uncertain funding environment.

The trend also suggests the funding recovery, which began gathering pace towards the end of last year, continues to be led by mature startups with stronger business fundamentals and clearer profitability roadmaps.

ALSO READ Spiro raises $ 55 million to expand African electric mobility market

Funding activity remained volatile during the first half. Startups raised $1.11 billion in January and $1.16 billion in February before funding surged to $2.05 billion in March, making it the strongest month of the year. Activity then slowed sharply, with April and May attracting just $680 million and $674 million, respectively, before rebounding to $1.72 billion in June.

In comparison, H1 2025 witnessed a relatively broader spread of investments, with March also emerging as the strongest month at $2.1 billion, while both January and June crossed the $1 billion mark. Despite the recovery in funding value this year, deal activity remained well below last year’s levels across most months.

The June rebound was driven primarily by a handful of large transactions. According to Tracxn’s fortnightly funding tracker, Cred’s $900 million fund raise accounted for more than half of the month’s funding, highlighting the dominance of late-stage companies in attracting investor capital.

During the second half of June, nearly 95% of the capital deployed went into late-stage startups, while seed and early-stage funding continued to remain muted. The sharp decline in deal volumes also points to investors taking a more selective approach, with greater focus on governance, profitability and sustainable growth before committing fresh capital.

The H1 numbers reinforce a trend that has become increasingly visible over the past year: India’s startup funding market is recovering in value but not in breadth. While established startups continue to attract sizeable investments, fundraising remains challenging for younger companies.

The data suggests investors are prioritising scale and execution over aggressive expansion, resulting in bigger cheques but fewer transactions. If the current trajectory continues, 2026 could end with higher overall funding than last year, but significantly fewer startup deals, reflecting a more disciplined investment cycle rather than a return to the funding boom of earlier years.