Square Yards, a online real estate and mortgage platform, has raised Rs 900 crore from investors led by EAAA Alternatives ahead of its plans to go public. Global corporate credit manager Muzinich & Co invested in the round, which comprised a mix of debt and equity.

Sources said the funding was raised at a valuation of $ 1 billion helping it to enter the unicorn club.

Square Yards said the equity valuation was significantly higher than its previous round . It also said the company is looking to close another $50-60 million over the next quarter as part of its ongoing capital strategy.

In November last year’, Square Yards, raised $35 million in a funding round led by Korean venture capital firm Smile Gate, along with participation from several existing investors, valuing the company at a pre-money valuation of $900 million.

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The latest capital infusion helps fortify its balance sheet while enabling the company to fuel further expansion and strengthen its technological infrastructure as Square Yards prepares for its IPO, the company said .

The company reported revenues of Rs 2,086 crore marking a 48% YoY growth and EBITDA went up 3.7x to Rs 176 crore . The company has grown at 5-year revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 53%, it said in a release.

“As we gear up for IPO, this capital raise will provide us with the strategic firepower to accelerate our market expansion, deepen our technological moats, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders. “Tanuj Shori, Founder & CEO of Square Yards, said.

Amit Agarwal, CEO, EAAA Alternatives said, “ Our investment thesis was anchored in backing a profitable market leader operating with significant operating leverage in a highly fragmented market, providing a long runway for future growth. This investment further strengthens EAAA Alternatives’ Special Situations Strategy, which provides bespoke solutions to businesses, supporting growth, refinancing, and balance sheet optimization,” Agarwal said.