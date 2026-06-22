Indian entrepreneur Gagan Gupta, who founded electric vehicle company Spiro, has secured $ 55 million in additional backing from Chinese investor NewTrails Capital to boost electric mobility and energy infrastructure in Africa. NewTrails Capital is a growth-stage investment fund focusing on emerging markets.

Spiro had earlier raised $215 million to expand its battery-swapping network, enhance its industrial footprint, and develop electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure across African markets. The funding round attracted several institutional investors, including Impact Fund Denmark and Equitane Group.

Spiro is the largest EV company in Africa, operating in seven countries. Spiro closed its latest round at $270 million. Spiro’s latest equity round also drew global capital from Europe and Africa, Impact Fund Denmark, Equitane and FEDA, on top of the recent backing from Nithio and the Africa Go Green Fund.

“Having deployed 100,000 electric vehicles and 2,500 smart-swap stations across seven active markets, Spiro has firmly moved past the proof-of-concept phase. Partnering with NewTrail Capital’s deeply experienced team marks a powerful new chapter for Spiro as we prepare for the next steps of our pan-African and international expansion”, Gupta, founder of Spiro and chairman of Equitane, said.

Yufan Zhang, founding partner of NewTrails Capital, said Spiro’s core strengths lie in its deeply localised operating capabilities, vertically integrated supply chain, digitally enabled ecosystem, sound unit economics, and strong ability to scale rapidly.

“More importantly, Spiro has systematically integrated vehicles, batteries, energy replenishment, payments, and service networks into a solution that is truly tailored to the needs of African users, effectively addressing long-standing structural pain points in the local market,” Zhang said. Chinese supply chains and financing are playing an increasingly important role in this process, he said.