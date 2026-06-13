Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has moved from brand ambassador to investor and equity partner in fitness startup FITTR, the company announced on Friday (June 12). Sharma has invested an undisclosed amount and will take an equity stake as he deepens his association with the health‑tech firm.

Rohit Sharma first joined FITTR as the company’s inaugural brand ambassador and has now deepened that relationship by becoming an investor and equity partner, investing an undisclosed amount. FITTR said the move reflected a strong alignment between Rohit’s personal values and the startup’s strategic outlook, making the transition from endorsement to ownership a natural progression.

Founder and CEO Jitendra Chouksey welcomed him as a partner, noting the investment strengthens FITTR’s mission to scale tech‑enabled fitness coaching and community-led wellness initiatives while leveraging Rohit’s high-profile influence to boost visibility and credibility.

Investment reflects shared values and strategy

FITTR said Rohit Sharma’s decision to invest followed a period of alignment between his personal values and the company’s strategic outlook.

“Rohit found strong alignment with his personal values and strategic outlook, making the move from ambassador to investor and equity partner a natural progression,” the company stated yesterday.

Founder welcomes partnership

Jitendra Chouksey, FITTR’s founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), welcomed Rohit to the team and highlighted the significance of the partnership for the startup’s mission.

“The team and I are delighted that the conversations with Rohit led to him joining us on this FITTR journey as an investor and partner, as we continue our mission of helping people build healthier, more fulfilling lives,” Chouksey said.

From ambassador to equity partner

Rohit began his relationship with FITTR as the company’s first brand ambassador. The new investment marks a deeper commercial and strategic engagement, signalling trust in the startup’s growth trajectory and potentially opening up greater collaboration around product, outreach and brand initiatives. FITTR did not disclose the size of the investment or Rohit’s exact equity share.

What FITTR does?

FITTR is a fitness and wellness platform that offers digital coaching, nutrition guidance, community support and personalised training plans. The startup has grown by combining tech‑enabled coaching with community engagement and celebrity partnerships to scale user acquisition and retention.

Rohit Sharma’s entry as an investor adds a high‑profile sporting endorsement to FITTR’s roster and could boost the startup’s visibility among fitness enthusiasts and broader audiences. The partnership also reflects a growing trend of sports stars taking equity stakes in health and lifestyle ventures that align with their personal brands.